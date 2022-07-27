1.8.9.1 Official Version Released

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels

Changelog

Fixed the problem of full-screen flashback in previous versions of myfinder when immersive mode was turned on.

Fix all versions including the previous original version, the dock separator is misplaced

Fixed the problem that the previous version of myfinder did not prompt after the bluetooth connection was turned on

Fixed the infinite crash problem of the launchpad in rare cases

The launchpad has added the function of renaming. If the name cannot be changed, it is a synchronized desktop shortcut and cannot be renamed (it was added since version 1.8.8 and forgot to mention it)

Optimized the mica effect in the preference setting interface, the win11 system uses the system's own mica effect to save GPU loss, and the win10 system still uses the self-made simulation effect

Fix the problem that the wegame client myfinder does not display the immersive mode

Supplementary Instructions

If you use the service mode to open the service that cannot be started after updating the version, you can open the task manager - services - find the mydock service - right-click menu - start the service or restart the service, and it can be started the next time you boot.

The complete creative workshop function is expected to be completed in half a month or even a month