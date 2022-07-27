[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - July 27, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on July 27, 2022 (Wed).

Drakania Awakening

● Ashen wings which incinerate fear itself take flight. Drakania's Awakening has been released.

The awakened Drakania wields two spears known as the "Trion" (Drakanic for "spear").

The awakened Drakania can shift between "Hexeblood" and "Dragonblood" forms.

In "Hexeblood" form, Drakania will fight in her Human form, swiftly wielding her two spears to cut down her foes into shreds.

In "Dragonblood" form, Drakania will fight in her Dragon form, fully embracing her Dragon heritage. Drakania’s Awakening is finally released for all regions on July 27, 2022.

Unlike other classes, we began developing her Awakening after her Succession. This was rather a bold and new decision on our end, and we are finally glad to be able to reveal the news of her release to all of our Adventurers who’ve waited with great anticipation. We hope you enjoy her Awakening form.

To go into greater detail regarding her development process, our primary focus was to introduce new combat mechanics that allow Drakania to perform quite differently in Awakening compared to her Succession. Since she is dual-wielding spears, we wanted her movements to feel more primal, and we focused on a “stance dancing” mechanic that emphasized manual control of the class with precise timing of skills.

Drakania’s Hexeblood form is focused on swift and relentless attacks that chain together to overwhelm opponents, while Dragonblood is a more heavy-hitting form. You may initially feel slightly overwhelmed by the different variations of certain skills available in both forms. The basic animations for the skills are similar, so we felt that once Adventurers grow accustomed to these differences. Along with the “stance dancing” mechanic (which can also automatically activate after certain skills), we will see more and more Drakania Adventurers maneuver between forms with relative ease. (Of course, since her Awakening was designed to be so conceptually different from previous classes, we do expect it will take some time for Adventurers to get used to as it may appear very complex at first glance. We hope you’ll take the time to see her true ability shine.)

Thank you.

Drakania Awakening – Primary Skills

● Aerial Burst - Flow: Obliterate

Unleash the might of Dragons to crush all those nearby, then obliterate them by slamming down your trion.



● Doombringer

Channel the winds into your trion’s left spear, ascend, then come crashing down to the ground.



● Tectonic Slam (Hexeblood)

Combine both spears to channel the winds, then charge toward the enemy.



● Tectonic Slam (Dragonblood)

Combine both spears, then unleash the winds forward to push back the enemy.



● Sundering Roar (Hexeblood)

Channel the winds into your trion’s left spear, then unleash them forward. Set your right spear aflame, then leave a burning claw mark on the ground.



● Sundering Roar (Dragonblood)

Channel the winds into your trion’s left spear, then call upon the might of Dragons to unleash an earthshattering roar forward. Your destructive Dragon breath decimates all enemies ahead.



Season: Dawn of Dragons

● The new Season: Dawn of Dragons has begun.

You gain EXP boost when playing on a season server, where you can equip "Tuvala gear" to quickly level up your season character while completing the season pass.

Select "Season Character" in the Character Creation menu when creating a new character to access the season servers.

Season characters can access both season servers and normal servers. Normal characters cannot access the season servers.

Season characters can only equip seasonal gear issued by completing the main questline and cannot mount up on Dream Horses.

For more information, please refer to the Adventurer's Guide - [Season Servers & Characters].

With the start of the season servers, the NEW Olvia (Novice Only and NEW Olvia 5) servers have been changed to season (Novice Only, Arsha) servers.

Conditions to access the Season-1 (Novice only) servers are as follows.



※ Conditions for connecting to the Season-1 (Novice only) server will be applied following the maintenance on July 27, 2022 (Wed).

● Applied the following changes to Season: Dawn of Dragons:

Season changes

"[Season] Brimbolt Dragon Coin" and "[Season] Rift's Haze" can be obtained from Season: Dawn of Dragons.



● The "Dawn of Dragons" Season Pass is here!



Tip! A guide for New Adventurers!

※ For more information, please refer to the [Adventurer's Guide - Season Server Guide].

The contents on the left-hand side of the Adventurer's Guide are there to help you better navigate through the guide.

Season Server is back as Season: Dawn of Dragons has begun.

Marni Wave

Mad Scientist Marni's latest invention is already making waves, literally. Introducing, the "Marniwave!"

The Marniwave is our answer to all the feedback we received requesting for music to listen to while mounted. Now Adventurers will be able to turn on the Marniwave while riding most mounts (including ships) and choose from a variety of music to best match your tastes. You can also set the Marniwave to turn on automatically each time you mount up as well. The music channels of the Marniwave include Adventurer-favorite "horse music" along with several new additions. We plan on adding more and more songs to these channels in future updates.

While adventuring out in the world of Black Desert, you will come across a diverse range of locations that can be wonderous or frightening, warm or freezing cold. At times, thunder and lightning strikes, warning of the imminent rain soon to come. We hope that the addition of the Marniwave will compliment those unique moments so they can be better savored by our Adventurers. Thank you.

● Added the Marniwave, a music player for listening to a variety of background music in Black Desert.

My fame shall reach far and wide like the unrelenting tide!

● Wacky Toshi is apparently handing out Marni's latest invention.

Witness the very sounds of the cosmos through the Mad Scientist Marni's latest invention, the "Marniwave!"



Marniwave

● You can choose from a variety of themed music channels to listen to via the Marniwave.

You can make the Marniwave play automatically whenever you mount up via its settings.

You can adjust the size of its UI with the minimize button.

The following channels are available via the Marniwave.



Relevant Questline

● You can begin the questline to obtain your very own Marniwave by speaking to Wacky Toshi from Lv. 50.

Added the questline to obtain the Marniwave.

[Marniwave] Marni's Invention, [Marniwave] Making Waves

(Make sure to toggle Other quests on in the Quests (O) window under Quest Types.)

Once you complete the questline, you can access the Marniwave via Menu (ESC) - Adventure.

Family Fame Improvements

Family Fame constitutes of a daily Silver reward that grows as you continue your adventure in the world of Black Desert by increasing your combat prowess, life skills, knowledge (energy), and contribution points.

Thanks to the past update where we increased the Item Drop Rate buff granted by your Family Fame, a greater number of Adventurers showed interest in Family Fame. Considering the current state of game balance, we decided to increase the funds rewarded by Family Fame, particularly to increase in greater numbers in lower levels.

● Increased the amount of Silver obtained daily via in-game mail from your Family Fame.

Combat Fame



Combat Fame factors in the total sum of the combat levels of all characters in your Family. Characters from Lv. 56 will count for double, from Lv. 60 quintuple the fame.

Life Fame



Life Fame factorsin the total sum of the life skill levels of all characters in your Family. Life skill levels from Guru 1 will count for double the fame.

Special Fame



Special Fame factors in your Knowledge and Contribution Points.

Items

● Added a recipe to mass process Cron and Marvelous Meals if you are at least Cooking Skilled 1.

Nadia Rowen, who learned how to cook directly from David Finto himself, has been sending cooking vendors across the continent her special sauce.

Cooking vendors in town will now sell "Nadia Rowen's Special Sauce" from their wares.

Use Simple Cooking with 10 times the normal ingredients to cook Cron or Marvelous Meals with Nadia Rowen's Special Sauce to obtain 10 meals worth of food.



● The following pet feed EXP gains have been doubled:

Good Feed

Organic Feed

Balanced Feed

Brady's Nutritious Feed

Kanpacho's Organic Feed

Nutritious Feed

[Event] Kanpacho's Organic Feed

[Event] Nutritious Feed

[Event] Brady's Nutritious Supplement

Hunger recovery effect remains the same when the pets have the above feed/supplement.

Quest and Knowledge

We seek to change how you can obtain Mythical Feathers. First off, we will be removing the complicated means of obtaining them from the Old Moon Grand Prix and adding a new weekly quest to obtain them instead. We also increased the amount of Royal Fern Roots, which are used to craft Mythical Powders, obtained through daily quests as well.

Mythical Arduanatt and Mythical Diné were originally designed as slightly difficult and challenging content not everyone could attempt at once. While most Adventurers were understanding of this intention, we've still received much feedback regarding the higher level of difficulty. We admit that we took a bit of time to find the right response, but we promise to keep looking for additional ways for our Adventurers to better obtain all relevant materials (including Royal Fern Roots).

● Added the following weekly quests where you can get Stonetail Horse Ranch essentials from Wapra at Stonetail Horse Ranch.

You can only choose 1 of the following weekly quests which reset every Thursday at 00:00.



The required number of Carrot Confit per training level upon accepting the "Hand over Carrot Confit to Wapra" quest are as follows:



● Adjusted the maximum price of Mythical Feathers on the Central Market.

20 million Silver → 40 million Silver



● Removed the weekly quest "[Weekly] Old Moon Grand Prix, Rider of Honor" available via the Black Spirit (/) where you could exchange 40 Old Moon Grand Prix Coins for 1 Mythical Feather.

● Changed the amount of Royal Fern Roots rewarded for completing the following daily quests to tame wild horses.



Thanks to the persistent requests of some of our Adventurers, you can now earn the once season-exclusive title "Island Hopper." We've added a tale of Lorenzo Murray's unrequited love. We hope this questline helps cool down the warm summer heat, as it will take you through the refreshing views along the waters of the coast.

● Added a new questline to obtain the "Island Hopper" title once exclusively awarded by completing "[Season] Great Pioneer's Footsteps." Croix, the wharf manager of Velia, seeks to aid Lorenzo Murray with his unrequited love.

You will need to have learned the "An Epic Romance" Knowledge entry, you must activate the "Other' Quest Type in order to accept and proceed with this questline.

Once you complete this questline, you will be able to bump into Lorenzo Murray and Clorince in another location at a certain time of day.

Once you complete this questline, certain customers at the Dancing Marlin Tavern will mention juicy details regarding Lorenzo Murray and Clorince's date.

Baulo has set up a lantern to stand at the location where his confession was made. Proceed with this quest to find clues hinting at the exact location.

UI

We have added a Location Snapshot function to the World Map to make it more convenient for adventurers who frequently reference certain locations on their map. In particular, it can be useful when browsing information displayed on the World Map outside of major cities such as Bartering or Node Management sites. We hope this minor improvement will make a meaningful impact on your experience.

● Added a function which you can snapshot your favorite locations on the World Map and easily pan the camera to them. You can save your current world map view by pressing ALT + key number.

Return to the snapshotted location by entering the key number.



● Added tabs to sort main and awakening weapon skills in the Skill Add-on UI.



Pearl Shop

● New Outfit: [Drakania] Lethena

