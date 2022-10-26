 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yuppie Psycho update for 26 October 2022

Major Engine Upgrade + Steam Deck Compatibility

Share · View all patches · Build 9199924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow employees.

Today we can finally officially announce the release of a new version of Yuppie Psycho.
We've been working on migrating our old game engine on PC to a brand new one.
Starting from version 2.5, the PC version of the game is now using the same engine as consoles.

This upgrade also brings a full Steam Deck compatibility.

The new engine is bringing :

  • Unlocked Framerate : the game can now run at more than 60FPS, so smooth !
  • Fast forward in dialogs : for the employees who can read ultra fast !
  • Better sound engine using FMOD.
  • Linux compatibility is back
  • Performances improvements and bug fixes.
  • Higher compatibility with all systems and peripherals
  • Updated translations

Please note that this update is only technical. No new content has been added.
If you have complaints, we strongly suggest you to take an appointment with HRs.

We ran a lengthy beta test to ensure everything is running smoothly on most computers.
However, issues could always happen and we'll do our best to solve it.

Please also note that we always keep branches of major previous versions.
If you feel like going back in time and have the vanilla experience, you will always be able to do it.

We really hope you'll enjoy this update. It was made to ensure the game is more future-proof and could be played for years by everyone.

Here's a little note about the technical part regarding saves :

  • As the engine is totally different, saves are incompatible without being migrated.
  • Migration is executed at first run of v2.5. Depending on the amount of saves, it could take up to 30 secs, even more if you got a bit addicted to those witch papers.
  • Once migration is done, after the game initial loading, you should find all your saves in the "load soul" menu
  • Original saves are kept, a new saves directory is created inside the game folder root, containing the new saves.
  • Progress made in the v2.5 is only compatible with v2.5

Changed files in this update

Yuppie Psycho Depot Dev Linux Depot 597761
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Dev Win64 Depot 597762
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Beta Win64 Depot 597763
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Dev Mac Depot 597764
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Beta Linux Depot 597765
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Beta Mac Depot 597766
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Default Linux Depot 597767
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Default Mac Depot 597768
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Default Win64 Depot 597769
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link