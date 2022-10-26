Major Engine Upgrade + Steam Deck Compatibility

Hello fellow employees.
Today we can finally officially announce the release of a new version of Yuppie Psycho.
We've been working on migrating our old game engine on PC to a brand new one.
Starting from version 2.5, the PC version of the game is now using the same engine as consoles.
This upgrade also brings a full Steam Deck compatibility.
The new engine is bringing :
- Unlocked Framerate : the game can now run at more than 60FPS, so smooth !
- Fast forward in dialogs : for the employees who can read ultra fast !
- Better sound engine using FMOD.
- Linux compatibility is back
- Performances improvements and bug fixes.
- Higher compatibility with all systems and peripherals
- Updated translations
Please note that this update is only technical. No new content has been added.
If you have complaints, we strongly suggest you to take an appointment with HRs.
We ran a lengthy beta test to ensure everything is running smoothly on most computers.
However, issues could always happen and we'll do our best to solve it.
Please also note that we always keep branches of major previous versions.
If you feel like going back in time and have the vanilla experience, you will always be able to do it.
We really hope you'll enjoy this update. It was made to ensure the game is more future-proof and could be played for years by everyone.
Here's a little note about the technical part regarding saves :
- As the engine is totally different, saves are incompatible without being migrated.
- Migration is executed at first run of v2.5. Depending on the amount of saves, it could take up to 30 secs, even more if you got a bit addicted to those witch papers.
- Once migration is done, after the game initial loading, you should find all your saves in the "load soul" menu
- Original saves are kept, a new saves directory is created inside the game folder root, containing the new saves.
- Progress made in the v2.5 is only compatible with v2.5
