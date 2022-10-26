Major Engine Upgrade + Steam Deck Compatibility

Hello fellow employees.

Today we can finally officially announce the release of a new version of Yuppie Psycho.

We've been working on migrating our old game engine on PC to a brand new one.

Starting from version 2.5, the PC version of the game is now using the same engine as consoles.

This upgrade also brings a full Steam Deck compatibility.

The new engine is bringing :

Unlocked Framerate : the game can now run at more than 60FPS, so smooth !

: the game can now run at more than 60FPS, so smooth ! Fast forward in dialogs : for the employees who can read ultra fast !

: for the employees who can read ultra fast ! Better sound engine using FMOD .

. Linux compatibility is back

compatibility is back Performances improvements and bug fixes .

improvements and bug . Higher compatibility with all systems and peripherals

Updated translations

Please note that this update is only technical. No new content has been added.

If you have complaints, we strongly suggest you to take an appointment with HRs.

We ran a lengthy beta test to ensure everything is running smoothly on most computers.

However, issues could always happen and we'll do our best to solve it.

Please also note that we always keep branches of major previous versions.

If you feel like going back in time and have the vanilla experience, you will always be able to do it.

We really hope you'll enjoy this update. It was made to ensure the game is more future-proof and could be played for years by everyone.

Here's a little note about the technical part regarding saves :