IEH2 [ver. 1.1.3.1]

Added : A lot of localized texts for Chinese and Japanese

Added : An indicator on Catalyst when you are equipping

Fixed : When you move a locked utility item to an empty slot, it bacame wrongly unlocked

Fixed : When the game freezes due to changing local time, you can now access to Settings tab to import save files or hard reset

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hi, thank you as always for your continued support! I'm so glad to hear your wonderful feedback!

I'm currently working on Japanese/Chinese localizations so that more and more worldwide people come to play IEH2! I know other languages are needed too, so I'll eventually do for it in the near future too 🙂

Also, more and more contents/QoL-suggestions are queued to implement. I'll do my best to make them as soon as possible too! 😄