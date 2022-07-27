 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 27 July 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.3.1]

Share · View all patches · Build 9199879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : A lot of localized texts for Chinese and Japanese
Added : An indicator on Catalyst when you are equipping
Fixed : When you move a locked utility item to an empty slot, it bacame wrongly unlocked
Fixed : When the game freezes due to changing local time, you can now access to Settings tab to import save files or hard reset
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hi, thank you as always for your continued support! I'm so glad to hear your wonderful feedback!
I'm currently working on Japanese/Chinese localizations so that more and more worldwide people come to play IEH2! I know other languages are needed too, so I'll eventually do for it in the near future too 🙂
Also, more and more contents/QoL-suggestions are queued to implement. I'll do my best to make them as soon as possible too! 😄

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link