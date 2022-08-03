Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim™ is now available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are very happy to announce the release of Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim™. Have a look at the Launch Trailer below:

Welcome to Murderer’s Island. Your companions: four dead-sexy Killers who, underneath their murderous exteriors, just want a little romance. Flirt your way into their hearts, uncovering dark twists along the way. Will you find true love, forge friendships… or get hacked to death? Only you can decide.

Build emotional bonds with The Trapper, The Huntress, The Spirit, and The Wraith in this one-of-a-kind choice-based dating sim filled with darkly comedic dialogue, minigames, mysteries, and multiple endings.

Get the game now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1866180

Did we tell you that as a reward for our community, players who buy the visual novel will get an exclusive universal charm as well as an exclusive outfit for Jake Park? And both are redeemable in Dead by Daylight.

See you on the Beach,

The Dead by Daylight team