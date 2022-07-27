 Skip to content

War Thunder update for 27 July 2022

“Field Testing”: Warbonds

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The warbond shop for the "Field Testing" Battle Pass season will be open throughout the entire season + 1 week, available from 27th of July until 2nd of November.

> The Warbond shop is available to players that have vehicles from rank III and is part of Battle Pass. You purchase items with the special “Warbond” currency that that can be obtained by unlocking Battle Pass levels.

Open “Shop” → “Warbond shop” to see an assortment where some of the more interesting items can be seen.

Premium vehicles in the new season:

Type 4 (Mod 4)

Carmi (PC-466)

IL-2 (1942) (Germany)

Strv m/41 S-I

B-25J-30 (USSR)

Pz.IV G (Italy)

(first time in the Warbond shop)

"Armoured Charmer"

Also “Helmets” trophy, trophy with emblems and decals and a "Armoured Charmer", No. 9 Squadron, RAF pinup (decal by Colin 'Fenris' Muir).

Check out the full assortment of available Warbond items in the new season in the game, as well as the terms for purchasing them!

