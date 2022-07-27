= V 1.0.17 =
The message window for the new turn has been refreshed:
- shows income;
- informs that monsters regenerate in hideout every 13th turn;
The spell screen has been refreshed.
The army panel is repainted even if no one is selected.
AI - Fight - when there is only one creature left, it does not perform defensive actions, apart from resting (regeneration), but attacks;
==========
In the next update, I wanna focus on redesigning the main menu screens.
After that, I gonna return on improving the AI player.
Also, here is a redesign concept of the next creature:
What I notice, soon I gonna refresh all screenshots because of updates, the look of the game has been changed.
Changed files in this update