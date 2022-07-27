Share · View all patches · Build 9199771 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 12:09:24 UTC by Wendy

= V 1.0.17 =

The message window for the new turn has been refreshed:

shows income;

informs that monsters regenerate in hideout every 13th turn;



The spell screen has been refreshed.



The army panel is repainted even if no one is selected.

AI - Fight - when there is only one creature left, it does not perform defensive actions, apart from resting (regeneration), but attacks;

In the next update, I wanna focus on redesigning the main menu screens.

After that, I gonna return on improving the AI player.

Also, here is a redesign concept of the next creature:​





What I notice, soon I gonna refresh all screenshots because of updates, the look of the game has been changed.