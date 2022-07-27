 Skip to content

The 8 Sins: New Hell Order update for 27 July 2022

V 1.0.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

= V 1.0.17 =
The message window for the new turn has been refreshed:

  • shows income;
  • informs that monsters regenerate in hideout every 13th turn;

    The spell screen has been refreshed.

    The army panel is repainted even if no one is selected.

AI - Fight - when there is only one creature left, it does not perform defensive actions, apart from resting (regeneration), but attacks;

==========

In the next update, I wanna focus on redesigning the main menu screens.
After that, I gonna return on improving the AI player.

Also, here is a redesign concept of the next creature:​

What I notice, soon I gonna refresh all screenshots because of updates, the look of the game has been changed.

