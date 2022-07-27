《Detective Agency: Murder at the Manor》Update 2022-07-27

Hi there! Thanks for your feedback and these are some bug fixes. There are a lot of bugs we’re still looking into, but we wanted to get this hotfix out today.

Fixed a bug where you cannot get the clay or got it repeatly.

Fixed a bug where Esc key didn’t work for closing the screen. Now you can press the Esc key to close the screen.

Fixed the sound bug that the sound of your footsteps keeps playing for as long as you're zoomed in on an object.

Fixed the display issue with the English version.

Tips will be more useful when you get stuck.

Add a new ending when you made a wrong choice in the final judgment.

Modify some English translation errors.

Other minor fixes

More bug fixes coming soon!

Thanks for your support!