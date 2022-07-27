 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

侦探万事屋-庄园疑案 update for 27 July 2022

《Detective Agency: Murder at the Manor》Update 2022-07-27

Share · View all patches · Build 9199666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there! Thanks for your feedback and these are some bug fixes. There are a lot of bugs we’re still looking into, but we wanted to get this hotfix out today.

Fixed a bug where you cannot get the clay or got it repeatly.
Fixed a bug where Esc key didn’t work for closing the screen. Now you can press the Esc key to close the screen.
Fixed the sound bug that the sound of your footsteps keeps playing for as long as you're zoomed in on an object.
Fixed the display issue with the English version.
Tips will be more useful when you get stuck.
Add a new ending when you made a wrong choice in the final judgment.
Modify some English translation errors.
Other minor fixes

More bug fixes coming soon!
Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1799141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link