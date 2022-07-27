 Skip to content

The Cycle: Frontier update for 27 July 2022

The Cycle: Frontier - Patch 1.3.10

The Cycle: Frontier - Patch 1.3.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey there Prospectors!

We have a very quick update coming up tomorrow to fix an important issue we have been dealing with lately. There will also be a good amount of internal preparation that will not affect the game directly as we are building the framework for future improvements with patch 1.4.0.

But for the moment, let us look at what this patch will bring.

CHANGES

  • Update of our internal anti-cheat detection.

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed the issue where backpacks would disappear when picked up.

MISC

  • As mentioned above, this patch will also prepare the way for patch 1.4.0 coming up later.

Make sure to join our Discord server (https://discord.com/invite/thecycle) and our subreddit (https://www.reddit.com/r/TheCycleFrontier/)

Do not forget – Fortuna favors the bold!

