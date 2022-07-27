The Cycle: Frontier - Patch 1.3.10

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there Prospectors!

We have a very quick update coming up tomorrow to fix an important issue we have been dealing with lately. There will also be a good amount of internal preparation that will not affect the game directly as we are building the framework for future improvements with patch 1.4.0.

But for the moment, let us look at what this patch will bring.

CHANGES

Update of our internal anti-cheat detection.

BUGFIXES

Fixed the issue where backpacks would disappear when picked up.

MISC

As mentioned above, this patch will also prepare the way for patch 1.4.0 coming up later.

Do not forget – Fortuna favors the bold!