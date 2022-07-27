July 27 version update notes

[H3] July 27 Version Update Description [/ H3]
New School: Emei
New character lines: Ordinary, Shufen, Grain Silver
Top martial arts open learning conditions: Longmen Biaoju, Emei School
Special vows open plot: Jin Shulei, Ma Qingyang, Benjamin, Ni Feiling, Jiang Yi, Qin Dynasty, Zhang Sanfeng
Expand more than 100 pieces of face pinch components
Three new characters to choose from
Martial arts adjustment:
① Reduced all martial arts CDS by 1 turn.
(2) The influence rate of true qi on damage is amplified, and the influence coefficient is amplified by 4 times according to the dark gold martial arts.
(3) True gas consumption is reduced: according to the dark gold martial arts, consumption is reduced by 20%
④ Enhance the exclusive martial arts of Crescent village partners.
Exclusive talents Talents that are acquired after unlocking wishes will evolve directly to Dark Gold:
(1) For new level/unselected wish bonus: it automatically evolves to secret gold when selecting wish bonus.
(2) For old tiers: Re-entering the game after the update will automatically replace the original Orange talent with the corresponding Dark Gold talent.
Large Map optimization:
Repopulate the large map, eliminating a lot of unnecessary map obstruction.
Added the ability related to initial favorability of two levels to the opening advantage, and the ability combined with three levels takes effect.
Added martial arts forgetting function for characters below level 15 without consuming nepenthes.
Added to close the battle settlement screen by pressing the space bar.
Use the [~] key in the scene to pick up all the drops in the current scene
Use the M key in the large map to quickly call out the small map;
At the same time, use the M key again in the minimap interface to switch the zoom in/zoom out state of the minimap.
The keys can be changed in the shortcut key Settings.
Optimized the difficulty of the big Map robber:
① The battle ability of the Grand Map robber has been greatly reduced.
(2) the big map of the robbers will be prompted after contact with the recommended level, if the lack of conscious ability to choose a detour.
Dali Main Line skipped feature optimization, now you can use this feature once you enter Dali.
Added challenge achievement: Beat Plan
Crazy in the elite gathering, welcome all the heroes to come to kick the museum
Optimized the operation of the store;
The original martial arts shop in Xie carefree body, the distribution is too messy.
The various factions of the master appeared in the contrary, can be consumed from the various factions of the master kirin money exchange for the corresponding school of martial arts secrets, chapter, Tianshu.
Removed the dueling requirement for the Force Retreat option in the Punish Evil command.
Expanded dropping of Dali Martial Arts Book and remnants of Dali Martial Arts: The above two items will now drop Tang Gate related secrets and remnants.
Han Squirrels are on the team! Rumor has it that Han squirrels like to eat mysterious pine cones. If we get it by chance maybe we can use it to invite him to join the team.
[H3] Feedback content fix: [/ H3]
- Fixed an issue where items used to unlock the Role-playing comic series could be used in the Zhoumu warehouse.
- Fixed the issue of abnormal settlement after the imperial kitchen was caught by officers and soldiers.
- Fixed an issue where you would not be able to choose to concede after losing a battle.
- Fixed an issue with the card flow caused by NPCS not being transferred in the Guo Pengju Wish quest "A storm Comes Before a Storm".
(1) For the save that has not yet started this task: it can proceed normally.
(2) For old files stuck at this stage: after the update, read the file and return to the game to advance the story normally.
- Fix the main line "white clothes camp" in the crescent village plot, to meet the completion of all the wishes of Jiang Linglu, the option did not unlock the problem.
- Fixed an issue where opening advantage "Jianghu Nova" would not work when entering six doors.
- Corrected the problem of wrong stacking level in some martial arts with superposition entry "drawing knife to cut off water".
- Fixed the issue of abnormal submission when visiting the Guanyin image on the big map. It also reduced the number of esoterians required to worship Guanyin statues.
- Fixed loss of normal power attack action.
- Fixed an issue where the minimap display was abnormal after the sixth door of the master.
We have received feedback and are following up:
Make fun of the difference between the effects of light Gong and CD without use. When the number of moving cells is limited, light power should be used as an important way to adjust the combat position. In the next update, the light Power will be adjusted.
To make fun of the unreasonable movement of the large map, we redeveloped a new movement mode on the premise of taking into account the remaining volume of the program. After the new movement mode is launched, heroes will be able to choose their favorite movement mode in the Settings menu to play the game. Existing moves will not be removed.
Under the fierce liver of Johnny and Chenge who pulled out their hair all night, SL Dafa will be officially unveiled in the next version. You no longer have to rely on cumbersome manual archiving and erratic automatic archiving.
At the same time, the next version will also open up more martial arts and art lines. At present, the next version of the open school school line: Tianyinjiao, Changsheng door; Top martial arts learning at the Open and Free Fairy Palace.
