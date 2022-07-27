July 27 version update notes

[H3] July 27 Version Update Description [/ H3]

New School: Emei

New character lines: Ordinary, Shufen, Grain Silver

Top martial arts open learning conditions: Longmen Biaoju, Emei School

Special vows open plot: Jin Shulei, Ma Qingyang, Benjamin, Ni Feiling, Jiang Yi, Qin Dynasty, Zhang Sanfeng

Expand more than 100 pieces of face pinch components

Three new characters to choose from

Martial arts adjustment:

① Reduced all martial arts CDS by 1 turn.

(2) The influence rate of true qi on damage is amplified, and the influence coefficient is amplified by 4 times according to the dark gold martial arts.

(3) True gas consumption is reduced: according to the dark gold martial arts, consumption is reduced by 20%

④ Enhance the exclusive martial arts of Crescent village partners.

Exclusive talents Talents that are acquired after unlocking wishes will evolve directly to Dark Gold:

(1) For new level/unselected wish bonus: it automatically evolves to secret gold when selecting wish bonus.

(2) For old tiers: Re-entering the game after the update will automatically replace the original Orange talent with the corresponding Dark Gold talent.

Large Map optimization:

Repopulate the large map, eliminating a lot of unnecessary map obstruction.

Added the ability related to initial favorability of two levels to the opening advantage, and the ability combined with three levels takes effect.

Added martial arts forgetting function for characters below level 15 without consuming nepenthes.

Added to close the battle settlement screen by pressing the space bar.

Use the [~] key in the scene to pick up all the drops in the current scene

Use the M key in the large map to quickly call out the small map;

At the same time, use the M key again in the minimap interface to switch the zoom in/zoom out state of the minimap.

The keys can be changed in the shortcut key Settings.

Optimized the difficulty of the big Map robber:

① The battle ability of the Grand Map robber has been greatly reduced.

(2) the big map of the robbers will be prompted after contact with the recommended level, if the lack of conscious ability to choose a detour.

Dali Main Line skipped feature optimization, now you can use this feature once you enter Dali.

Added challenge achievement: Beat Plan

Crazy in the elite gathering, welcome all the heroes to come to kick the museum

Optimized the operation of the store;

The original martial arts shop in Xie carefree body, the distribution is too messy.

The various factions of the master appeared in the contrary, can be consumed from the various factions of the master kirin money exchange for the corresponding school of martial arts secrets, chapter, Tianshu.

Removed the dueling requirement for the Force Retreat option in the Punish Evil command.

Expanded dropping of Dali Martial Arts Book and remnants of Dali Martial Arts: The above two items will now drop Tang Gate related secrets and remnants.