Ruadh: Warbands - Early Access Release

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome Warriors! We are happy to announce that Ruadh: Warbands is entering Early Access! It's been an amazing journey so far and we want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who provided valuable feedback, support and shared their enthusiasm for the game with us!

Even though we are thrilled to have made it so far it is clear to us that this journey is just the beginning as we are going to further improve the game and work as closely as possible with our amazing community in order to add value to Ruadh: Warbands.

Don't hesitate to contact us on all available channels, although joining our Discord would be the best way to go about that.

Again, thanks for everything!

All the best and stay safe!

Sorcerers Lab out!