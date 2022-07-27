 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 27 July 2022

v7.0.0: Custom mode! Let’s try some new combination

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Summary:
  • (***New) Custom Mode
  • QoL: Logbook sending
  • New item: Chevalier series
  • Bug fixes
Detail:
  • **(*New) Custom Mode

This mode is designed for 7-16 players and the host can customize the roles they want for each player in the game. (I.e When the game started with 12 players, the host can customize the player role from Player #12 to #1 for the game.)

  • You can drag the panel to switch the order.

  • Some rules of the role setting:

    • The number of the same Blue Dragon role is over than the maximum = 3
    • The number of the same Neutral role is over than the maximum = 2
    • The Assassin should be the second Unseen
    • The number of Evil(Unseen/Cult) is over than the maximum = 3
    • The unique role should be unique now
    • *The Inquisitor needs at least 5 BD to action!

  • QoL: Logbook sending

After you selected the text of the logbook, you can “Send Selection” text to chat.
You can edit the selection text before you send to chat.

The “Send To Chat” button would auto select the all content in the left part of logbook

  • New item: Chevalier series (Free for newcomer!)

Chevalier’s armor, sword, deathnote color, avatar and title.




  • Bug fixes

    • Fixed bug of hovering over left top role info in game.
    • Fixed the text of sfx in setting

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Follow our Twitter!

