NoiseBox.噪音盒子 Playtest update for 27 July 2022

Hi,This is n.Nosie.Still a day without a novice guide（￣︶￣）↗　

Adjustment:
Audio interaction and icon guidance have been added to the main interface.
The background of the play interface is replaced, it will become more alive, and the slider above can be slid
Changed the viewing angle operation to allow for a wider range of movement

