Adjustment:
Audio interaction and icon guidance have been added to the main interface.
The background of the play interface is replaced, it will become more alive, and the slider above can be slid
Changed the viewing angle operation to allow for a wider range of movement
NoiseBox.噪音盒子 Playtest update for 27 July 2022
Hi,This is n.Nosie.Still a day without a novice guide（￣︶￣）↗
Adjustment:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update