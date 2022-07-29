Ib Remake - Korean & Chinese Support Available Now!

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Ib!
Along with the ver. 1.06 update on Steam, Korean & Chinese support is now available as well as Steam Achievements! Try to unlock them all!
Meanwhile, to celebrate the update, we are also running a campaign where you can win a framed illustration of Ib. Join us today for your chance to win!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1901370/Ib/
