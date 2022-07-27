Dispute plot description and optimization scheme!

Today in the discussion group, everyone was crazy @, addicted to rush to update the content of my face confused. And when people took screenshots of my face, I felt a little teary-ga, did you do that on purpose......

Let's take a look at the cause of things -- some heroes made a ~~ second creation ~~ plot analysis according to the plot lines

Oh, my God, these two heroes, come and drink a glass of water to drop fire, really not so to think of woo...

Let me give you a brief explanation ~ first, let me say the conclusion ~ about the setting of this branch plot of A month:

① Dongfang Xiao Liang and Ah Yue really do not know each other, only met once , we can see from Dongfang Xiao Liang's dialogue

② There is a plot line between the east small bright and flood beggars, there is a vein is: the east small bright due to and flood beggars figure has been mistaken, love to eat and love to play the flood beggars use this has been let small bright pay to take the fall.

Their appearance is shown here:

Is it the same as what A Yue described......

(3) The follow-up plot to complete the explanation of this series of misunderstanding

What did beggar Hong do that day? Hong beggar is a senior foodie, but also do not forget to brag that he is a great help Lord, on that day, he met the crescent village of the king of the foodie after the month......

What happened that night? -- In fact, it is about Hong beggar and Xiao Liang's similar body shape, which leads to a series of misunderstandings (every time let Xiao Liang take the blame for the bad memories)

-Why does Ahsuki call him Beggar Brother -- as long as he can eat rare food again, or does he need a little flattery

Why is the letter is Xiao Liang brother - a month is not know Hong beggar, in addition to let the protagonist to find, in fact, they also have inquiries, in the description of passers-by, based on this body is actually more famous but Xiao Liang, a month mistakenly thought the name of Hong beggar is Xiao Liang.

A month's letter -- actually here is the key props in this plot, letter content itself is A month with Yi to change! Ah Yue did not write it!

So, to sum up, this plot introduction, in fact, is: Ah Yue still wants to eat delicious food, to find the good man to take her to eat and drink for free, which in fact contains the story line of Xiao Liang and Hong beggars.

Because we did not release the whole plot line at once, but released some clues first, which caused some misunderstanding of the heroes. It is indeed a lack of thoughtful work of our team. For those who feel offended, we apologize for the negative associations and emotions. We sincerely reflect on this and will take warning and release the full plot line as soon as possible.

Call...... Gaga, let's get this plot line out...... (Tears to mark)

To be honest, although I am a happy comic strip, and also very generous never hide (don't ask), but there are some principled questions we always keep alert and awe in mind, will not be malicious to challenge and offend everyone!

Please trust us!

Familiar with my old friends all know me, daily water in the official group in the far and wide to chat, when did you say the line! When did you move the idea of entrainment?!

As a game developer, we've had to sigh and sigh at the same thing that happened to our peers.

How could you possibly do something like this?! I'm not as good as directly take a rope to hang oneself to death ALSO FAST SOME, RETURN WRITE WHAT Lao SHizI PLOT, DO what single machine GAME!

Well, come on, all the flaws in the design are things we didn't do well! The reason is that it took us 7 days to update! So we are waiting for the update at the same time, in addition to the plot experience mining, but also invested in the continuation of the two create a lot of current unfinished content!

What is this? This is a silent denunciation of the frequency of updates, this is a tearful appeal to the creative workshop, this is everyone's practical lash for our inefficiency!

So, without calling Gaga, I'm here to announce:

In order to avoid this kind of problem happening again, we will --

① Increase the update frequency to once every 2-4 days!

The Steam beta will be available as soon as this Friday (July 29th)! Instructions for entering the test server will be announced in advance, and the test server will have a more agile update! Welcome to participate and give us feedback suggestions!

There is everyone's concern has not been completed, fill as soon as possible!

We care about the need to optimize, hurry to repair!

Imperceptibly the game has been on sale for half a month! Chatting with everyone every day has been one of the biggest joys of the launch!

Although I have some grievances dumplings, but in fact, also not so concerned about, it is true that we did not do a good job, this point to recognize to change!

But in fact, with just opened the black screen, network check problems to bring you misunderstanding (the actual black screen is a bug and pre-installed environment problems, network check is not the whole process), because of the use of modified local archive caused by bad file lost file, etc....... The current one is really the easiest we have to clarify!

Thank you for putting forward the correct question, dream river's lake will become more perfect!

(RIGHT, WHEN THE TIME COMES TO WAIT FOR CREATIVE WORKSHOP TO COME OUT, THE CREATOR SIGNED ALL ANNOTATED WELL, THE CONTENT OF TWO CREATE DO NOT SAY THAT I DUMPLING PROBLEM!! / Dog head/dog head)

In addition, since the atmosphere has set off to this, then, the first dream river's lake drama creation solicitation is better than the date, today officially opened!

How to participate:

Submit any original story or create according to the game's existing story, in the discussion area, official group or mailbox can be delivered! We will select excellent content to publicize and reward the surrounding!

Single official - Wudang Faction (5 groups) : 367152532

Single Official - 6 doors (6 groups) : 681445278

Single official - Emei Faction (7 groups) : 670263918

Single Official - GAI Gang (1 Group) : 859915026 (Overrun)

Single Official - Chi Dao Men (Group 2) : 648011026 (full capacity)

Single Official - Wuyue Zong (3 groups) : 423860584 (full)

Single Official - Shaolin Temple (4 groups) : 728929100 (full)

Email: wdxkpc@dianhun.cn