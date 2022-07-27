Minor update and an annoucement to come.

Minor update:
-Fixed a frame drop at the end of some animations. These are extremely difficult to find (some people get them, some people don´t).
-Fixed a sudden issue with the inventory when pausing the game.
- Now Lex warns you about the pixel hunting and dangers ahead.
Should you find something wrong, please don´t hesitate to contact me. I´m putting all my effort to make your best experience while playing.
Remember there are walkthrough and achievements guides available.
Expect an annoucement soon: there´s more Lex ahead.
Changed files in this update