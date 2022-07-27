 Skip to content

From Lex to Rex update for 27 July 2022

Minor update and an annoucement to come.

27 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update:
-Fixed a frame drop at the end of some animations. These are extremely difficult to find (some people get them, some people don´t).
-Fixed a sudden issue with the inventory when pausing the game.

  • Now Lex warns you about the pixel hunting and dangers ahead.

Should you find something wrong, please don´t hesitate to contact me. I´m putting all my effort to make your best experience while playing.

Remember there are walkthrough and achievements guides available.

Expect an annoucement soon: there´s more Lex ahead.

