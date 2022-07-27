Minor update and an annoucement to come.

Share · View all patches · Build 9198917 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Minor update:

-Fixed a frame drop at the end of some animations. These are extremely difficult to find (some people get them, some people don´t).

-Fixed a sudden issue with the inventory when pausing the game.

Now Lex warns you about the pixel hunting and dangers ahead.

Should you find something wrong, please don´t hesitate to contact me. I´m putting all my effort to make your best experience while playing.

Remember there are walkthrough and achievements guides available.

Expect an annoucement soon: there´s more Lex ahead.