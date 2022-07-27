Hello everyone,
Sorry for making you waiting so long, now we have refined the translation.
We apologize for the unpleasant experience we have brought you, hope you can enjoy this amazing game again with a better translation.
MECHANICA: A Ballad of the Rabbit and Mercury update for 27 July 2022
English Translation rework
Hello everyone,
