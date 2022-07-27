 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 27 July 2022

[Notice] Known Issue: An error where BP x10 is available in Time Attack

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Commanders.
As of July 26th, 2022, this bug in the game has currently been identified.

  • An anomaly where BP x10 is available in Time Attack

Although the Surprise campaign (Week 4) of this summer allows you to enjoy all quests with AP x10, This does not include Time Attack since it requires BP.
The check box where you can choose BP x10 in Time Attack is an error, so please aware that you only spend 1 BP even if you choose to play Time Attack stages with BP x10.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you.

