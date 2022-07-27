 Skip to content

Luminary update for 27 July 2022

[Complete] July 27, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9198806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Amethyst Arc Reactor

Item Updated.

Wartime Prime Minister, Ryu _v2.0

Wartime Prime Minister, Ryu can now deal normal attack damage when weapon equipped: Fixed

EXTENDED Anniversary Bazaar Sales Event !~

Item Mall Sale Ended.

On-Going Sale !~

  • Adorable Hunter Crate
  • Royal Rush Crate
  • Sea Lantern Random Box

x10 Bundle Sale

[table] [tr] [th]Limited Time Random Box Bundles[/th] [th]Price[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grand Celestial Hat Random Box x10[/td] [td]2,500[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grand Celestial Clothes Random Box x10[/td] [td]2,500[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grand Celestial Guardian Spirit Random Box x10[/td] [td]2,500[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grand Celestial Summon Pet Random Box x10[/td] [td]2,500   [/td] [/tr][/table]

Limited Time Only Sales Event is back for more with all selected items available!
Everyone, please satisfy our love that will surely not resist!

**[ANNIVERSARY HOURLY GIVEAWAY]

Luminary Anniversary Lucky Box**

Hourly Giveaway Event On-Going!~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team

