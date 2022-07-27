[Complete] July 27, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
Amethyst Arc Reactor
Item Updated.
Wartime Prime Minister, Ryu _v2.0
Wartime Prime Minister, Ryu can now deal normal attack damage when weapon equipped: Fixed
EXTENDED Anniversary Bazaar Sales Event !~
Item Mall Sale Ended.
On-Going Sale !~
- Adorable Hunter Crate
- Royal Rush Crate
- Sea Lantern Random Box
x10 Bundle Sale
[table] [tr] [th]Limited Time Random Box Bundles[/th] [th]Price[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grand Celestial Hat Random Box x10[/td] [td]2,500[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grand Celestial Clothes Random Box x10[/td] [td]2,500[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grand Celestial Guardian Spirit Random Box x10[/td] [td]2,500[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Grand Celestial Summon Pet Random Box x10[/td] [td]2,500 [/td] [/tr][/table]
Limited Time Only Sales Event is back for more with all selected items available!
Everyone, please satisfy our love that will surely not resist!
**[ANNIVERSARY HOURLY GIVEAWAY]
Luminary Anniversary Lucky Box**
Hourly Giveaway Event On-Going!~
Don't miss this out!
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
