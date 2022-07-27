 Skip to content

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 27 July 2022

Preview Build v1.0.0 P3

Build 9198737

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update Notes

  • added new KAR98 Sniper

  • fixed several clipping issues

  • updated M1 Carbine base damage
  • updated M1 Carbine Rate Of Fire from 300 to 600
  • updated Lewis Gun Rate Of Fire from 600 to 550
  • updated KAR 98 model and animations
  • updated new Rank to 38

**

Attention!

**
This version is only a preview intended to show you unfinished parts of the upcoming update. It is unfinished work with features and levels work in progress with the intention to get as much feedback as possible before the full release!

How to access the preview build

To access this preview build, you need to switch to the development_preview branch.






