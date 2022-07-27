Preview Build v1.0.0 P3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

added new KAR98 Sniper

fixed several clipping issues

updated M1 Carbine base damage

updated M1 Carbine Rate Of Fire from 300 to 600

updated Lewis Gun Rate Of Fire from 600 to 550

updated KAR 98 model and animations

updated new Rank to 38

**

Attention!

**

This version is only a preview intended to show you unfinished parts of the upcoming update. It is unfinished work with features and levels work in progress with the intention to get as much feedback as possible before the full release!

How to access the preview build

To access this preview build, you need to switch to the development_preview branch.

