Like Dreamer has been updated to Ver. 1.03.

Fixed a problem in the counter mode that the return fire does not occur when Like is set to 0.

Fixed a display error in the practice menu under certain conditions.

Fixed a problem in stage 6 that excessive normal enemies would appear during the mid-boss battle if certain enemies were allowed to survive.

We apologize that replay data saved before 1.02 may not replay properly if it interferes with the corrected parts.