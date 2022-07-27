Version 1.2.13 Hotfix

Today's additions and fixes to both the full game and its demo:
The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.13 Hotfix
- Added tooltip to fitness field in the career hub to show bonuses and penalties
- Updated race viewport group marker tooltip to show much more information
- Fixed rendering order of sprint, category climb, and finish lines to not overlay UI
- Fixed classic TTTs having an invisible time limit which DNFs riders
We've also added the Camshaft Crossover Challenge Event 3 to be the current challenge event.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update