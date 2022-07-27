Version 1.2.13 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9198566 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 08:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Today's additions and fixes to both the full game and its demo:

The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.13 Hotfix

Added tooltip to fitness field in the career hub to show bonuses and penalties

Updated race viewport group marker tooltip to show much more information

Fixed rendering order of sprint, category climb, and finish lines to not overlay UI

Fixed classic TTTs having an invisible time limit which DNFs riders

We've also added the Camshaft Crossover Challenge Event 3 to be the current challenge event.

Cheers!