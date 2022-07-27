 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 27 July 2022

Version 1.2.13 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9198566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's additions and fixes to both the full game and its demo:

The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.13 Hotfix
  • Added tooltip to fitness field in the career hub to show bonuses and penalties
  • Updated race viewport group marker tooltip to show much more information
  • Fixed rendering order of sprint, category climb, and finish lines to not overlay UI
  • Fixed classic TTTs having an invisible time limit which DNFs riders

We've also added the Camshaft Crossover Challenge Event 3 to be the current challenge event.
Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1237071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link