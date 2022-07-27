New update! D-Deck sinking experience and more!

Hello Everyone,

We have just released an update for Titanic: FOAL!

Addition:

-NEW Titanic D-deck sinking experience. This sinking experience includes a partial reconstruction of D-deck, including the new 1st-class restaurant that was modelled. This sinking experience goes for approximately 25 minutes. This isn't the complete interior sinking update, as many other parts of the ship are being modelled so eventually everything can be connected together.

Fixes:

-The iceberg now has a collider so you cannot jump through it

-The stairs at the rear of the Titanic in multiplayer mode now have a collider

-We have slightly increased the visibility of the camera in the main sinking experience so the iceberg can be seen earlier in accordance with the sound effects

If you are enjoying the game, please leave a review!

Interactive Gaming Studios