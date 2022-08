Share · View all patches · Build 9198521 · Last edited 22 August 2022 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

The latest version update patch has been released today.

The main changes are as follows:

■New Gallery Function Added

Unlocked over the course of the player’s progress in-game, the following items will become available in the Gallery menu via the title screen.

Art: Illustrations and reference materials used in the game

Music: Background tracks played throughout the game

■Minor Fixes

Other minor bug fixes.

We hope you continue to enjoy playing DEMON GAZE EXTRA.