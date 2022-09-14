 Skip to content

Silicon Dreams update for 14 September 2022

Controller support!

Silicon Dreams update for 14 September 2022

Along with a few minor tweaks and bug fixes, the latest version of Silicon Dreams comes with controller support!

We know that, as a narrative-heavy game, SD might be better experienced from the couch rather than hunched over a desk. So now, if you have a couch-and-controller-based setup, you should be able to enjoy the game in comfort.

We have tested this build as much as we can, but there's always a chance we missed something. If you find a bug, please drop us a line using the link provided in the in-game bug reporting system, from the pause menu.

-Jamie

