Patch 0.1.2 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Welcome all to our first patch! We are so happy to finally open up our early access and the community response couldn't be greater! Thanks to your engagement in our communities we were able to find many bugs and balance issues (they weren’t that well hidden tbh), so keep the feedback coming!

Movement

Heroes can no longer collide with one another

All movement has roughly doubled

Slowing effects have been adjusted

We felt the pacing of the game could get a boost now that everyone is more or less used to our wacky controls, and the constant collisions while getting affected by a slow were getting old so we got rid of that. We are excited to hear feedback on this one!

Armor

No longer reduces damage by 1 per armor point

Now follows the formula: (Armor 0.2) / (1 + |Armor| 0.2)

Stacking armor was too effectively too quickly, with this new formula, larger hits will be more affected while smaller damage (vast majority) instances won't be trivialized.

Armor - Reduction

1 ---> ~16.6%

5 ---> 50%

10 --> ~66.6%

Heroes

King

Majestic Benevolence Now also removes most negative effects



Imp

Hurl Flame Cooldown (1.5/1.083/0.666) -> 1 Damage 0 -> (2/2.5/3)



Cleric

Base stats Health (20/23/26) -> (25/30/35)

Resurrect Now will be cast in the middle of the fight instead of waiting for the end of the wave Resurrection delay 0 -> 4 (scales with haste)



Captain

Even in death... Now refill army between waves Ghost nanas have been buffed



Deep Cultist

Reach of the Old Mother Tentacle damage (3/4/5) -> (5/6/7)

Deep Strike Damage (5/6/7) -> 2 Cooldown 3 -> 2



Status

Frost

Critical damage against Frostbitten units 3x -> 2x

Burn

Tick rate (delay between damage) 1s -> 3s

-> 3s No longer deals first damage tick on application



[Saint Wicked of the Heavy Hand, Author Unknown]

Synergies

Rusher

Move Speed (25/100)% -> (15/30)%

Tough

Health (15/25) -> (10/20)

Hasty

Health (50/150)% -> (25/50)%

Strategist

Capture time 5 -> 3

Bosses

Druid

Now shows the cleanse text between phases to better indicate the removal of negative effects

Owl

Reduced damage and frequency of Frost Chicks in middle phase

Frost Chicks no longer cast Winter Curse

Frost Chick health reduced

Bonfires now show a countdown when they are about to turn on again

Kraken

Eyes now shoot in bursts for more damage and apply a slowing effect

Center eye shoots a massive explosive eye thing

All tentacles have greater damage and shorter hit delay

Eyeling health increased

O2 damage now ramps up

Enemies

All big nanas

Melee Damage 6 -> 9



