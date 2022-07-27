Patch 0.1.2 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!
Welcome all to our first patch! We are so happy to finally open up our early access and the community response couldn't be greater! Thanks to your engagement in our communities we were able to find many bugs and balance issues (they weren’t that well hidden tbh), so keep the feedback coming!
Movement
- Heroes can no longer collide with one another
- All movement has roughly doubled
- Slowing effects have been adjusted
We felt the pacing of the game could get a boost now that everyone is more or less used to our wacky controls, and the constant collisions while getting affected by a slow were getting old so we got rid of that. We are excited to hear feedback on this one!
Armor
- No longer reduces damage by 1 per armor point
- Now follows the formula: (Armor 0.2) / (1 + |Armor| 0.2)
Stacking armor was too effectively too quickly, with this new formula, larger hits will be more affected while smaller damage (vast majority) instances won't be trivialized.
Armor - Reduction
1 ---> ~16.6%
5 ---> 50%
10 --> ~66.6%
Heroes
King
-
Majestic Benevolence
- Now also removes most negative effects
Imp
-
Hurl Flame
- Cooldown
(1.5/1.083/0.666)-> 1
- Damage
0-> (2/2.5/3)
- Cooldown
Cleric
-
Base stats
- Health
(20/23/26)-> (25/30/35)
- Health
-
Resurrect
- Now will be cast in the middle of the fight instead of waiting for the end of the wave
- Resurrection delay
0-> 4 (scales with haste)
Captain
-
Even in death...
- Now refill army between waves
- Ghost nanas have been buffed
Deep Cultist
-
Reach of the Old Mother
- Tentacle damage
(3/4/5)-> (5/6/7)
- Tentacle damage
-
Deep Strike
- Damage
(5/6/7)-> 2
- Cooldown
3-> 2
- Damage
Status
Frost
- Critical damage against Frostbitten units
3x-> 2x
Burn
- Tick rate (delay between damage)
1s-> 3s
- No longer deals first damage tick on application
[Saint Wicked of the Heavy Hand, Author Unknown]
Synergies
Rusher
- Move Speed
(25/100)%-> (15/30)%
Tough
- Health
(15/25)-> (10/20)
Hasty
- Health
(50/150)%-> (25/50)%
Strategist
- Capture time
5-> 3
Bosses
Druid
- Now shows the cleanse text between phases to better indicate the removal of negative effects
Owl
- Reduced damage and frequency of Frost Chicks in middle phase
- Frost Chicks no longer cast Winter Curse
- Frost Chick health reduced
- Bonfires now show a countdown when they are about to turn on again
Kraken
- Eyes now shoot in bursts for more damage and apply a slowing effect
- Center eye shoots a massive explosive eye thing
- All tentacles have greater damage and shorter hit delay
- Eyeling health increased
- O2 damage now ramps up
Enemies
All big nanas
-
Melee
- Damage
6-> 9
- Damage
Bugs
- Many spelling errors
- Owl now should not teleport into a bonfire after flying away
- Fixed loading save issue that could cause crashes
