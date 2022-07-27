It’s fixed! №58

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder in the website special section.

Who’s stronger?

It’s nice to flex your muscles and compare achievements, but it’s even nicer to win such a competition! To make that easier for you, we’ve added the “Compare Gaijin.Net Achievements” button right inside the Achievements tab. It allows you to check them out and compare your progress with any other player.

Also the “Trophies” section of the Achievements tab is now called “Gaijin.Net Achievements”.

Helpful UI Improvements

A whole spectrum of improvements that will make your experience easier and more pleasant. Let’s keep it short and simple.

Among the Battle Pass rewards there are some prizes you can’t claim at the moment (for example, if you still haven’t claimed the previous prizes). On their icons in the Battle Pass window there’s a lock, which now has become a button. Click on it to learn what you need to do to claim the prize.

The list of all titles and your progress in earning them can be found in the same window where you choose and set them up. “Titles” and “Medals” sections have been removed from the Achievements tab: they were superfluous as they could be found elsewhere.

Finally, we’ve added a “Track progress” button in the player icon selection menu to keep an eye out for the icons you haven’t earned yet.

Working on Smoke

This mechanic saved lots of tankers from untimely demise, and thus deserves the highest attention. And there was something that needed fixing, too. We’ve added a delay between separate salvos of smoke grenades. You’ve probably had this happen to you: one misclick, and you shoot this valuable resource out twice. Well, that should no longer be a concern.

We’ve also fixed a few errors. One of them caused shooting a different number of smoke grenades in a volley than the one stated in the UI. Various different tanks were affected by it. Another one caused more smoke grenades to be loaded into your vehicle on a capture point than its maximum capacity.

More improvements

We’re constantly improving all aspects of War Thunder. The sounds of ground and air battles continues to be adjusted to avoid the appearance of "silent" vehicles. the sequence of bomb drops for some aircraft has been clarified and the animations for the naval weaponry have been corrected. Be sure to read the full list of improvements!

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground Vehicles

A bug has been fixed where after receiving repeated gun damage, a gunshot and reloading might look incorrect.

A bug has been fixed that caused smoke grenade reloading at a captured point at higher capacity than the smoke grenade ammo is capable.

A bug has been fixed that allowed launching smoke grenades in a number that is different from the number in a salvo (report).

0.5 sec delay has been added between smoke grenade salvos.

M3A3 Stuart — a bug has been fixed that led to the instant deployment of both smoke grenades at once.

— a bug has been fixed that led to the instant deployment of both smoke grenades at once. A13 Mk.I, A13 Mk I (3rd R.T.R.), A13 Mk.II, A13 Mk.II 1939, Daimler Mk II, SARC MkVI (2pdr), Valentine IX, Valentine XI, Matilda III — a bug has been fixed that led to the instant deployment of both smoke grenades at once.

— a bug has been fixed that led to the instant deployment of both smoke grenades at once. TOW-2B — explosives type has been changed from Comp.B to LX-14.

— explosives type has been changed from Comp.B to LX-14. TOW-2B — a bug has been fixed with an overestimated fragment penetration value.

Aircraft

A bug has been fixed where the radar cursor might hover outside the radar display in the interface.

Detection range of pulse radars in the most high-ranked fighters has been increased by 30% at low and medium altitudes.

Control axes of the radar designation cue now control its speed instead of position. It makes it possible to use joystick axes. For keyboard control it is recommended to change the axis type to ‘absolute’.

Saab A-21A-3 — navigation bombing has been added (report).

— navigation bombing has been added (report). Saab J35A, Saab J35D — a bug has been fixed where a wing tip remains when the wings are detached (report).

— a bug has been fixed where a wing tip remains when the wings are detached (report). MiG-21bis, MiG-21bis-SAU — a bug has been fixed where there was an unused launching device in the 2xR-60 weapon setup.

— a bug has been fixed where there was an unused launching device in the 2xR-60 weapon setup. A bug has been fixed with missing popup with the details in the protection analysis of aircraft with custom weapon setups.

F-14A — a bug has been fixed where the target indicator in the HUD followed towards the glance direction in VR headsets.

Interface

“Trophies” tab in the achievement menu has been renamed to “Gaijin.Net achievements”.

The “Achievements” tab of the player card now has an option to compare “Gaijin.Net achievements” and their progress to any other user profile.

Battle Pass prizes marked with the “lock” icon when clicking on this icon, a tooltip has been added with the reason why this prize cannot be claimed at that moment.

The “Awards” section has been removed from the “Achievements” menu since it was duplicating the “Awards” tab.

“Titles” section has been removed from the “Achievements” menu. All available titles now displayed in the title selection menu.

A bug has been fixed where unavailable decals and decorations were displayed in the vehicle customization menu.

“Track progress” button has been added for unachieved icons into the player’s icon selection menu.

“Nations” category in the decal menu is now displayed in the same order as in the research menu.

Tank decals mistakenly placed in the France (ground vehicles) section have been moved to the USSR (ground vehicle) section.

The Radar help tab has been removed to the Help window.

A bug has been fixed where in the customization menu on consoles a button was indicated that was not assigned to the simulation of a shot.

Other Changes

A bug has been fixed that caused a sudden colour shift while in battle.

A bug has been fixed where the water surface might be displayed differently in repeated benchmarks ‘Tank battle” on minimal graphic settings.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.