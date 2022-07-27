Update to v1.7.0 - KAR98 Sniper + Drivable Vehicles

Update Notes
This update is adding the KAR 98 Sniper as a new weapon and adds drivable vehicles to the map and other improvements from United Assault - Battle of the Bluge!
- added new KAR98 Sniper
- added drivable vehicles
- fixed reload issue with Sniper Rifles
- fixed missing key rebinds
- fixed Bazooka damage
- updated KAR 98 model and animations
- updated M1 Carbine base damage
- updated M1 Carbine Rate Of Fire from 300 to 600
- updated map optimization
- updated AI balance
- updated material rendering
- updated AI hearing
What would you like to see added to the game?
Leave a comment here or on Facebook or Discord !
If you experience a crash after the recent update, please follow this guide!
Check out United Assault - Battle of the Bulge!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1625340/United_Assault__Battle_of_the_Bulge/
We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook
Changed files in this update