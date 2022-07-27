 Skip to content

United Assault - Normandy '44 update for 27 July 2022

Update to v1.7.0 - KAR98 Sniper + Drivable Vehicles

27 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes

This update is adding the KAR 98 Sniper as a new weapon and adds drivable vehicles to the map and other improvements from United Assault - Battle of the Bluge!

  • added new KAR98 Sniper
  • added drivable vehicles

  • fixed reload issue with Sniper Rifles
  • fixed missing key rebinds
  • fixed Bazooka damage

  • updated KAR 98 model and animations
  • updated M1 Carbine base damage
  • updated M1 Carbine Rate Of Fire from 300 to 600
  • updated map optimization
  • updated AI balance
  • updated material rendering
  • updated AI hearing


