Update to v1.7.0 - KAR98 Sniper + Drivable Vehicles

This update is adding the KAR 98 Sniper as a new weapon and adds drivable vehicles to the map and other improvements from United Assault - Battle of the Bluge!

added new KAR98 Sniper

added drivable vehicles

fixed reload issue with Sniper Rifles

fixed missing key rebinds

fixed Bazooka damage

updated KAR 98 model and animations

updated M1 Carbine base damage

updated M1 Carbine Rate Of Fire from 300 to 600

updated map optimization

updated AI balance

updated material rendering

updated AI hearing





