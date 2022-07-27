Update notes for 27 July patch

There was a bug in saving system mechanics which seems to be fixed now.
The fix might clear out your level progress which I'm really sorry about, but there was no other straightforward way of fixing it differently - hope you still enjoy playing Terry Poorflyer!
Best regards,
-- ł.
