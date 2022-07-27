 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terry Poorflyer update for 27 July 2022

Update notes for 27 July patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9198019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug in saving system mechanics which seems to be fixed now.
The fix might clear out your level progress which I'm really sorry about, but there was no other straightforward way of fixing it differently - hope you still enjoy playing Terry Poorflyer!
Best regards,
-- ł.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935131
  • Loading history…
Depot 1935132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link