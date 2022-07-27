[NOW AVAILABLE] Tropical Summer Mystery Box V.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9197991 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 06:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Tropical Summer Mystery Box and Package - (Sale Period: July 27 ~ August 31)

A. Tropical Summer Mystery Box

[table] [tr] [th]ITEM NAME[/th] [th]REGULAR PRICE[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tropical Summer Mystery Box x1[/td] [td]500[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tropical Summer Mystery Box x5[/td] [td]2,000[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tropical Summer Mystery Box x10[/td] [td]4,500[/td] [/tr][/table]

•NOTE: If you buy the x10, 1 permanent item is guaranteed.

You can get 1, 7, 30, 90 Days, or Permanent versions of the following weapons:

Melissa (Summer Edition)

Irina (Summer Edition)

Scarlet (Summer Edition)

Note 2: Equip the new items. Play game. You can acquire weapon metals. (July 27 ~ August 31)