v0.8 First Look Dev Livestream - Age of Darkness: Final Stand

Protectors of the Light,

Take your first look at v0.8 with members of our Dev team! They’ll be giving you a preview of next week's release on our Twitch channel on Monday, August 1 at 1:30pm AEST (Sunday, July 31 8:30pm PDT).

Come check out the new content, ask our team questions, and help protect the Light! Remember, if you can’t make the stream, you’ll still be able to catch up with the VoD after.

As always, if you come across any bugs or crashes, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

