Beta 1.3.3

Fixed jump draining stamina while in the air.

Fixed pressing the slide tackle button draining stamina while in the middle of a slide tackle.

Fixed spectator free camera always going down when goalkeeper catch toggle is on.

Reduced how powerful goalkeeper deflections are slightly.

Goal kicks will now disbale goalkeeper catch toggle to prevent double touches.

Fixed some issues with goalkeeper catch toggle not being synced up after respawning on kickoffs.

Switched default slide tackle/bicycle kick to left ctrl, and goalkeeper catch button to left alt. It's recommended for players to swap their keybinds to this or anything else that feels comfortable.

Added an option that allows you to make your goalkeeper dive key the jump button, or the slide tackle button in the control settings menu.

Reverted to a modified version of WASD diving. Low dives are removed, mid dives will save low shots, no jump diving.

Slightly increased kicking hitbox size.

Hello, lead developer of Pro Soccer Online here. I apologize for the multiple changes to goalkeeper mechanics. I understand that it can be frustrating for the mechanics to be changing so much. What happened was the WASD diving was added in the Beta 1.3 patch, and many people complained that it didn't control well, so I reverted it in the Beta 1.3.2 patch to jump diving and got many people complaining for removing WASD diving. We spent a few days discussing what the better control scheme is and I have decided the best way for it to work is the WASD diving but a modified version. The meta previously with WASD diving was low shots. To combat this low dives have been removed, mid height dives will save low shots, and there are still high dives. Jump diving has been disabled. I believe this is the best control scheme overall. Once again, sorry for the drastic changes. Hope you all understand. Thanks.