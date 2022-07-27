7/26/2022

7.1.2 Memory Removal and Hotfix

New Features:

AP Souls can now be crafted at the blacksmith.

Balancing:

Tripled AP given by AP souls. (not retroactive, so

previous saves received +10ap)

Tech now greatly reduces respec cost. (went from divided

by to square root)

Scholar now also gives +10ap.

Doctor now gives +50ap instead of pharmocology. (due to

potion changes, this stat is now borderline non-existent

and will thus need to be changed or removed entirely)

Greatly increased amount of ghosts that can be assigned

to most jobs.

Doubled weight of crime on bank interest rate.

Bank interest rate now accumulates 50% slower.

Increased penalty for giant bank accounts. (maximum

penalty is now a multiplicative of -75% the rate instead

of a multiplicative of -50%)

Misc:

Removed chapter names.

Removed memory system from the game. (this practical

feature found in most games was added in reluctantly)

(memory removal is only removed on new playthroughs)

Fixed damage formula for wind's high tier AoE spells.

Fixed AP bug for new playthroughs that skipped prologue.

Fixed Erudition exploit with respecing. (lost the skill,

but kept the effect)

Renamed Doctor to Doctorate.