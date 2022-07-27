Update notes - Jul 26 2022

In 1 minute, it'll be 27/07/2022... 27-7 = 20... This is the 20th update
A brief speech:
Not many can say they got their favorite car for their birthday... and neither can I... technically. Cars are expensive; Unless TPCC:R can reach >250,000 sales by next July, I'll settle for anything with 4 wheels that moves ¯_(ツ)_/¯.
Well, to celebrate another year, along with the acquisition of a driver's license, my present to myself (and all of you) is a brand new *Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Maybe next year it'll be the real thing... Maybe then, I can start filming The Pointless Car Chase: Real Life.
In any case, I would like to thank everybody for supporting the game. It's been half a year, and the game has come a long way since the beginning. Right now, the game is still small, but it could get more popular... only time will tell.
*Virtual
Changes:
-
Added High Poly HD Camaro
-
Added Japanese fallback font; NotoSansJP
-
Changed workshop vehicle max mass
-
Fixed first person camera position
Thanks for playing,
NullReferenceException
Changed files in this update