Update notes - Jul 26 2022

In 1 minute, it'll be 27/07/2022... 27-7 = 20... This is the 20th update

A brief speech:

Not many can say they got their favorite car for their birthday... and neither can I... technically. Cars are expensive; Unless TPCC:R can reach >250,000 sales by next July, I'll settle for anything with 4 wheels that moves ¯_(ツ)_/¯.

Well, to celebrate another year, along with the acquisition of a driver's license, my present to myself (and all of you) is a brand new *Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Maybe next year it'll be the real thing... Maybe then, I can start filming The Pointless Car Chase: Real Life.

In any case, I would like to thank everybody for supporting the game. It's been half a year, and the game has come a long way since the beginning. Right now, the game is still small, but it could get more popular... only time will tell.

*Virtual

Changes:

Added High Poly HD Camaro

Added Japanese fallback font; NotoSansJP

Changed workshop vehicle max mass

Fixed first person camera position

Thanks for playing,

NullReferenceException