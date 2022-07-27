 Skip to content

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 27 July 2022

Early Access Patch 12

Share · View all patches · Build 9197235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, today we have yet another patch ready for you! This patch contains a lot of fixes to collision across all of the maps, as well as some gameplay bug fixes.

Patch Notes

  • Collision fixes on various spots and prop physics tweaks to counter certain map escape physics exploits
  • Fixed unfair collision spot on Doll Factory
  • Fixed bug where Hunter bots using Sledgehammer would deal no damage
  • Fixed bug relating to reviving a Ghost and Ghost charge up attack
  • Fixed sound bug with the Crow taunt sound effect

NOTE: The team is still mostly on a summer holiday at the moment, when the team returns in full force next week we'll be hard at work on a bunch of cool new stuff in the pipeline. Stay tuned!

Thanks for your feedback and bug reports as always! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

See you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

