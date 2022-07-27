Note Upload video, add GALLERY LEVEL, and produce AC LEVEL

hello. This is Twins Halo, a twins indie game development team.
First of all, I sincerely apologize for not providing you with a fun game play.
I'm very sorry. We feel sorry for that.ːbombupsetːːbombupsetː
ːakuakuːːwumpafruitːːcrashbcootːːMCCSWORDːːMCCHELMETːːsamstoneːːhealthːːTF2_JackːːSonicHedgehogːːer_heartːːgmodːːphysgunːːbfammoː
The memories and fun of the games that we enjoyed
I wanted to put it in the game we made.
But We've created an unpleasant experience with our inexperience.
I'm so sorry.
After the game's release, through Steam Review, social media, and community sites,
I was able to understand various feelings and inconveniences about the game.ːer_angryːːTheSeriousBombːːMCCLEGENDARYː
It's not a good game, but I was happy and thankful that you played it well.
I'm sorry and thank you to those who made important points about the game.
improvements
- AC LEVEL (Arcade level) based on Gunplay / Slash will be produced ːbfammoːːMCCSWORDː
- GALLERY LEVEL UPDATED ːgmodː
- Upload gameplay reference videoːakuakuː
◆ AC Level (Arcade level) - It's going to be produced.
-
New level focused on (Gunplay/Slash) that allows you to play immediately without clearing MAIN LEVEL
-
Arms acquired by AC LEVEL are also available in MAIN LEVEL (same as the main level weapons configuration, not new)
-
AC LEVEL 01 to AC LEVEL 30 Production Plan (Updates levels as soon as they are made one by one)
-
This time, various games are not used as motifs. Instead, 30 L4D2 chapters will be used as motifs, excluding L4D1 chapters.
-
Design at the ground level (Gunplay/Slash) rather than the platforming jump action level design
-
The vehicle will not be used in AC LEVEL.
-
ːchainsawːI'll use the mutation that kills Rudy in one shot carefully.
-
There will be a more mode map addon map atmosphere. (for quick level creation)
◆ GALLERY LEVEL - Update complete
MAIN LEVEL (LEVEL 01 ~ LEVEL 36) All must be cleared to play
- View Game Over Images
- Select mutants and summon them
◆ Upload gameplay reference video
You can also watch it on the official YouTube channel.
Twins Halo : Youtube
Due to the limit of 10 uploads per day on YouTube, LEVEL 01 ~ LEVEL 20 is currently uploaded.
Video upload schedule
LEVEL 21~ LEVEL 30 (2022-07-28) PM 12:00 - KST
LEVEL 31~ LEVEL 36 (2022-07-29) PM 12:00 - KST
Changed files in this update