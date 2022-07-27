Note Upload video, add GALLERY LEVEL, and produce AC LEVEL

Share · View all patches · Build 9197222 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 04:32:04 UTC by Wendy

hello. This is Twins Halo, a twins indie game development team.

First of all, I sincerely apologize for not providing you with a fun game play.

I'm very sorry. We feel sorry for that.ːbombupsetːːbombupsetː

The memories and fun of the games that we enjoyed

I wanted to put it in the game we made.

But We've created an unpleasant experience with our inexperience.

I'm so sorry.

After the game's release, through Steam Review, social media, and community sites,

I was able to understand various feelings and inconveniences about the game.ːer_angryːːTheSeriousBombːːMCCLEGENDARYː

It's not a good game, but I was happy and thankful that you played it well.

I'm sorry and thank you to those who made important points about the game.

improvements

AC LEVEL (Arcade level) based on Gunplay / Slash will be produced ːbfammoːːMCCSWORDː

GALLERY LEVEL UPDATED ːgmodː

Upload gameplay reference videoːakuakuː

◆ AC Level (Arcade level) - It's going to be produced.

New level focused on (Gunplay/Slash) that allows you to play immediately without clearing MAIN LEVEL

Arms acquired by AC LEVEL are also available in MAIN LEVEL (same as the main level weapons configuration, not new)

AC LEVEL 01 to AC LEVEL 30 Production Plan (Updates levels as soon as they are made one by one)

This time, various games are not used as motifs. Instead, 30 L4D2 chapters will be used as motifs, excluding L4D1 chapters.

Design at the ground level (Gunplay/Slash) rather than the platforming jump action level design

The vehicle will not be used in AC LEVEL.

ːchainsawːI'll use the mutation that kills Rudy in one shot carefully.

There will be a more mode map addon map atmosphere. (for quick level creation)





MAIN LEVEL (LEVEL 01 ~ LEVEL 36) All must be cleared to play

View Game Over Images

Select mutants and summon them

◆ Upload gameplay reference video

You can also watch it on the official YouTube channel.

Twins Halo : Youtube

Due to the limit of 10 uploads per day on YouTube, LEVEL 01 ~ LEVEL 20 is currently uploaded.

Video upload schedule



LEVEL 21~ LEVEL 30 (2022-07-28) PM 12:00 - KST

LEVEL 31~ LEVEL 36 (2022-07-29) PM 12:00 - KST

ːcrashthumbsupːThank you always.

