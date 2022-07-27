SynthWaves first content update, Version 0.2.0, has been released! The changes include the addition of 2 Endless Modes, the Sentrypedia, and several quality of life and accessibility changes!

Added Green World and Blue World Endless modes

Endless modes randomly select waves from a large pool of possible waves similarly to boss levels. The map is randomly generated. Map generation is subject to change.

Endless modes can be unlocked by getting 36 stars on levels within their respective world. This is equivalent to 2 stars on every level in the world, or 3 stars on 12 of the levels.

Stars required and high score is displayed underneath the Endless level button depending on whether or not the level is unlocked.

Added the Sentrypedia, accessible from the main menu

Documents every synth and sentry in the game, and unlocks more pages as more are discovered.

The Sentrypedia is unlocked by beating the first level.

Added an indicator that shows a sentry's range while a sentry is selected

Added an option to control sensitivity of the mouse wheel

Improved shadows on High and Ultra graphics settings

Fixed some waves that were incorrectly set up

Fixed bullets sometimes not dealing damage

Made save files easier to update for future updates

With this work done, progress on the next major update can begin, which will be the addition of Red World, with its new enemies, sentries, 18 new levels and another new endless level.