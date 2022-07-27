[Update] Patch Notes: July 27th

Share · View all patches · Build 9197009 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

Content: New Maps

Play the Italy map in white and blue tones now!

Content: Unlocked Weapon Enhancement Information

Infinity Laser Fist +5 and Eternity Laser Fist +5 Enhancement unlocked! Check it out today!

Event: Mileage Auction Event - Surprise Extension! (7/27 - 8/9)

The Mileage Auction Event has been extended for 2 more weeks! Happy auctioning!

Event: New Epic Throwable Weapon Sandalphon Promotion (7/27 - 9/7)

Get the weapon known as the Heavenly Relic from a different dimension now!

Event: Guardian Spark Shop Opening Event (7/27 - 9/7)

Use the collected Guardian Sparks at the Guardian Spark Shop to obtain all kinds of items, such as Sandalphon and Gigantic Drill!

Check out the Details section below for more information.

---------- Details ----------

New Content

New Map Information

Italy White Blue



Italy in white and blue tones.

Unlocked Weapon Enhancement Information

Infinity Laser Fist +5 and Eternity Laser Fist +5 Enhancement Unlocked



DMG 3 Enhancement, RCOL 2 Enhancement

SKULL-7, BALROG-VII, BALROG-VII BLUE

DMG 5 Enhancement

Zombie Z Mode Unlock Levels

Infinity Laser Fist: 29 -> same as existing

Eternity Laser Fist: 29 -> 30

Mission Chain Guide System Renewal Information (7/27 - 12/28)

Mission Chain rewards consisting of 25 guides and 25 missions will be changed.

You can only clear one stage (5 guides and 5 missions) a day of the Mission Chain.

Per-Stage Completion Rewards

Stage 1: Hunter-Killer X-90 (Permanent)

Stage 2: Dual Sword Infernal Hunter (Permanent)

Stage 3: Transcendence Yuri (Permanent)

Stage 4: Claymore Mine MDS (Permanent)

Stage 5: Python Desperado (Permanent)

Mission Final Completion Rewards: Hunter-Killer X-12 (Permanent) + Complete the Guide Medal + Settlement Support Box

Changes

Stage 1 Mission 1 Interim Rewards

CSO Guaranteed Weapon Box contents changed

Warhammer Storm Giant +6 (5 Days) changed to AUG Guardian (5 Days)

Stage 1 Mission 1 Clear Rewards

D.Eagle Crimson Hunter (30 Days) changed to Python Desperado (30 Days)

Stage 2 Mission 1 Interim Rewards

Name change to Enhancement Item Box, and M950 (Permanent) added to contents

Stage 2 Mission 1 Clear Rewards

Vendetta (Permanent) changed to OICW (Permanent)

Stage 2 Mission 5 Interim Rewards

Exploration Slot Expansion Coupon (14 Days) changed to Ji Yoon Choi (Permanent)

Stage 2 Mission 5 Final Rewards

Ji Yoon Choi (Permanent) changed to Exploration Level EXP Coupon (x5)

Updated to reflect the contents of the 2022 Q1 update guide

Mission Chain Button display on the bottom of the home screen

Navigation feature has been added to each mission, allowing players to automatically move to a location where they can engage in the mission

Some navigation will now display Tooltips for supplemental information when the cursor is placed over the text

New Classic (Zombie) Firearms Changes

New Classic (Zombie) Firearms added and deleted

The following firearms within the New Classic weapon restrictions have been added/deleted.

Added New Classic (Zombie) options based on New Classic options

Awakening of the Zhu Bajie Minigun, BALROG-VII BLUE, Aeolis, CROW-7

Deleted New Classic (Zombie) option firearms based on New Classic options

Plasma Rifle MK-1, Mecha Dino MK-1, Bear Buster, Flame Jackhammer, J's dagger, Hammer Halloween, Halloween Dual Kriss, TAR-21 Halloween, PP-19 Bizon Splash, Elegant Double-Barreled Shotgun, Sawed-Off M79 Splash, Elegant Winchester M1887, JANUS-7, Coil Gun

Notice

Weapon restriction options for New Classic (Zombie) will continue to be adjusted based on firearm balancing and supply.

New Events

Event: Mileage Auction Event - Surprise Extension! (7/27 - 8/9)

The Mileage Auction Event has been extended 2 more weeks until 8/9! See more details in the link below.

Auction Items Added

Miracle Prism Sword

Auction Feature / Content

Item Rank

Premium (All weapons except for premium are Normal Rank)

Auction Time

1 hour for all items

Number of Auction Listings

2 (+ Increases based on VIP rank)

Regarding the Market Price of Items

When listing an item, you can check the current Auction House market price (Lowest bid and direct purchase prices)

Item Display

Only items with the lowest bid or direct purchase price are displayed

Auction Settings

You can search by bid/direct purchase price, enhancement level, and weapon name.

Sell-to-System Feature

When an auction is unsuccessful, you have the opportunity to use the sell-to-system feature.

Auction Hours

24 Hours (00:00.00 – 23:59.59) - When auction hours end, currently listed items will be canceled.

Notice

The remaining time is shown in 5-minute increments for listed auction items.

You can only bid on 1 item at a time.

Regular auction items will be listed with a 30% fee included in the initial bidding price.

If an item listed for auction is not sold, the item will be returned.

Items listed for auction can be purchased immediately at the direct purchase price.

If you list an item for auction, you cannot withdraw it until the auction's duration has ended.

The item you listed may be shown on the bid page.

When listing an item, you can easily check the actual amount you will receive under the 'Net Reward' section.

Some recently released weapons are ineligible to be listed at auction.

Mileage Auction Special Event (7/27 - 8/9)

It's a 10,000 Mileage special event, available through the [Event] tab during the Mileage Auction period! Special items priced at 10,000 Mileage will appear periodically.

Time

Appears four times a day at a random time between 21:00 and 22:00 (CEST)

Special Items

Auction Weapon Raffle Ticket



Notice

What is an Auction Weapon Raffle Ticket? 1 of the players holding this item will be selected in the raffle during the event, and they will obtain Death Eater (Permanent)!

Upon obtaining the Auction Weapon Raffle Ticket, you'll also get Transcendence Decoder x5 and Transcendence Premium Decoder x1.

Obtaining multiple Auction Weapon Raffle Tickets will increase your chance to win the raffle.

All unused Transcendence Premium Decoders will be exchanged for 500 Mileage each during maintenance on 8/10.

Raffle and Death Eater distribution will be held during maintenance on 8/10, and Auction Weapon Raffle Tickets will be removed.

10,000 Mileage auction items will appear randomly during auction hours.

After the 10,000 Mileage auction is over, participants who haven't won will have their 10,000 Mileage refunded.

10,000 Mileage bids can be made 10 minutes after the special auction begins.

Surprise Reward Giveaway (7/27 - 8/10)

CSNS has prepared a gift for our players battling in this summer heat! Make sure to login during the period to claim it!

Reward

1 of each type of Grade 6 Parts

200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x20

Target Players

Limited to accounts created on and before 7/26/2022

Notice

Each account can receive these items once.

Login Supplies Event (7/27 – 8/23)

Login Reward by Day

Daily Weapons Supply: 4 Transcendence Weapons (1 Day) + 1 Daily Attendance Reward Box

Cumulative Login Reward

5 Days: Dual Beretta Gunslinger (20 Days)

10 Days: Infinity Laser Fist (20 Days)

15 Days: Magnum Launcher (20 Days)

20 Days: Trinity Grenade (20 Days)

25 Days: Dread Nova (10 Days)

Extra Cumulative Rewards Event

Each time you receive cumulative rewards, you'll receive a Cumulative Attendance Reward Box.

Mosquito Medal Giveaway (7/27 - 9/7)

Kill the summer mosquitoes during the event and earn the medal to receive bonus rewards.

Maps where mosquitoes appear

Mouse Hole, Survival: Double Gate, Survival: Trap, Survival: Lost City, Italy, Assault, Industrial 2, Origin

Conditions / Rewards

Kill 300 mosquitoes to obtain [Honor] Swatter + Transcendence Decoder x10

Notice

Players who already possess the [Honor] Swatter medal cannot receive another one, but they will still receive the Transcendence Decoder reward.

Bot modes are excluded.

New Epic Throwable Weapon Sandalphon Promotion (7/27 - 9/7)

During the event, Epic Decoders containing the new Epic throwable weapon, Sandalphon, will be sold in the shop!

Sandalphon + Sandalphon Nameplate Drop Rate



Epic Decoder: 0.35%



Sandalphon



A weapon from a different dimension, known as the Heavenly Relic. Activate to protect the wielder and summon a heavenly being.

Sandalphon Nameplate



An exclusive nameplate created to celebrate the release of the 2022 Epic weapon, Sandalphon. This customizes how your name appears in the match lobby.

Guardian Spark Box



You have a chance to obtain 3 - 100 Guardian Sparks by using a Guardian Spark Box.

Notice

Sandalphon Nameplate is acquired upon obtaining Sandalphon.

You will receive 1 Guardian Spark Box per Epic Decoder used.

You have a chance to obtain 3 - 100 Guardian Sparks by using a Guardian Spark Box.

All unused Epic Decoders will be replaced with 100 mileage each and removed during the maintenance on 9/7 (Wed).

All unused Guardian Sparks will be replaced with 15 mileage each and removed during the maintenance on 9/7 (Wed).

All unused Guardian Spark Boxes will be replaced with 30 mileage each and removed during the maintenance on 9/7 (Wed).

Enhanced weapons and weapons with parts attached that are obtained from Epic Decoders have their durations stacked with already owned weapons (with the same enhancement/parts).

Guardian Spark Acquisition Event (7/27 - 9/7)

Complete play missions to get Guardian Sparks, which you can exchange for Epic Weapons, Epic Edition Weapons, and other items!

Conditions / Rewards

Every 6 points earned with kills, assists, or human infections (excluding bots) in a Zombie Mode.

Guardian Spark x1 (Up to 20 daily)



Every clear of a Zombie Scenario mode on Hard or higher after scoring 100 kill points.

Guardian Spark x3 (Up to 25 daily)

Reach 60 minutes of playtime

Guardian Spark x15 (Up to 15 daily)

Every use of an Epic Decoder

A chance to earn 3 - 100 Guardian Sparks

Notice

You can purchase all kinds of items from the Guardian Spark Shop with the Guardian Sparks you obtain. Guardian Sparks will be deducted when you make a purchase. Don't forget that you will receive additional fragments along with the Guardian Spark Shop event below, per each item!

You can only obtain up to 30 Guardian Sparks a day per account (excludes those obtained from Epic Decoders).

Participation will only count in rooms with three or more players (includes Laboratory mode - Laboratory Auto Hunt kills don't count for the event, excludes Studio Mode).

Relevant Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic / Zombie Mutant / Zombie Evolution, Zombie Hero / Zombie Z

Excludes Zombie Scenario Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos maps.

For Zombie Scenario Mode, participation will only count when you play at least 5 minutes.

How to Get Zombie Mode Kill Points

Zombie Kill as a Human: 3 Points

Zombie Assist as a Human: 1 Point

Human Infection as Zombie: 3 Points (Excluding bots)

Human Infection Assist as Zombie: 0 Points

Guardian Spark Shop Open (7/27 - 9/7)

You can purchase new Epic/Epic Edition Weapons and other various items with Guardian Sparks from the Guardian Spark shop.

Gigantic Drill



A customized version of the Magnum Drill. It can pour out 35 rounds of 4 gauge shotgun shells, or pierce through and annihilate the enemy using a giant drill in its secondary mode.

Dark Star



A modified version of the Gungnir. It has been upgraded for increased destructive force, but at the cost of increased power consumption. Deals lightning damage to nearby enemies and has an energy-based fire mode for ranged battles.

Protector Wings



Wings that display your status as the Heavenly Protector. Can be equipped on the back.

Special Items - 50% or more of the Guardian Sparks you spent will be given back as a rebate.





Regular Items - some of the Guardian Sparks you spend will be given back as a rebate.





Notice