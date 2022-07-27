(Virus_); - UU_0.5.0

Patch Notes
New
Steam :
- Enabled Steam Workshop
Settings :
- Added a new colorblind option
- Added controller settings (Xbox, Playstation, Switch, Generic)
Full Controller compatibility will come in the next update (with the exception of the level editor)
Menus :
- Added Custom Levels menu to Level Select screen
This includes Local and Workshop Levels
Player Kit :
-
Wall Jumping :
On the player's journey of taking over different devices, after defeating the first boss, they unlock the ability to wall jump! Wall jumping doesn't consume any of the player's jumps, however it requires them to use specific tiles on the wall to do said wall jump
-
Dashing :
As well, the player will learn to dash! This will allow the player to do a short dash forwards that grants 0.2s of iFrames, and gives you a slight vertical boost if you're in the air (Bound to Caps Lock and K)
- 1s Cooldown
- Takes one full section of stamina to use (will be explained later in patch notes)
-
Secondary Attack :
Projectile attacks are no longer primary attacks, they are now classified as secondary attacks, so you can now have 2 attacks equipped at once (Bound to Right Click and I)
Level Editor :
In this new mode, players can now create their own levels! (keyboard & mouse support only in the level editor)
New Level Assets :
-
Ground and Roof Spikes :
- Upon colliding, the player takes 10 damage, and then gets respawned at their last checkpoint
-
Jump Pad :
- Upon colliding, the player gets launched into the air
Enemies :
-
Splitter Blaster :
Splitter Blasters add a whole new spin on the blaster enemy type! Splitters are much more dangerous than normal Blasters, and can take your health away quickly if not careful!
-
Health : 20
-
Maximum iFrames : 1s
-
Time to Lock on : 1.5s
-
Time to Unlock : 2.5s
-
Points Rewarded : 30
-
Time between attacks : 1.8s
-
Detection Range : 11m
-
Projectile :
-
Damage : 20
-
Velocity : 9
-
Despawn Timer : 0.8s
When the projectile is destroyed or despawned, it will summon multiple projectiles at once that will shoot out in all directions
-
Summoned Projectiles :
- Damage : 10
- Velocity : 15
- Despawn Timer : 1s
-
-
-
Mobile Blaster :
The new Mobile Blaster merges the basic moving enemy, and the basic blaster enemy, and merges them into one! Creating a new dangerous threat!
-
Health : 15
-
Maximum iFrames : 0.7s
-
Time to Lock on : 1.2s
-
Time to Unlock : 2s
-
Time between attacks : 1.2s
-
Detection Range : 6m
-
Movement Speed : 5
-
Move Timer : 1.5s
-
Points Rewarded : 10
-
Projectile :
- Damage : 10
- Velocity : 17
- Despawn Timer : 1s
-
Changes
System :
- Changed how the game handles loading levels (.unity files -> .json files)
- Changed steam connection (Steamworks -> Facepunch Steamworks)
Menus :
- Updated Main Menu layout & textures
- Updated save box texture for Save Screen
Levels :
- Removed extra levels
Player :
-
Overlay :
- Updated the player's health overlay
-
Camera :
- Zoomed out the camera : 5.2 -> 5.6
- Separated the main level and GUI into separate cameras
-
Keybinds :
- Sprint : Shift -> Shift/L
- Melee Attack : Left Click -> Left Click/J
-
Jump :
- The player now has variable jump (holding the jump button longer will allow the player to jump higher and vise versa)
- Increased jump velocity : 13.25 -> 15
-
Kit :
-
Stamina :
-
Split into four sections :
- Each section counts for 50 stamina
-
Increased rate that stamina recharges : 0.9s -> 18s
-
Increased time to start stamina recharge : 0.85s -> 1.5s
-
Changed the effect when running out of stamina : Reduce the recharge rate -> When stamina is fully drained, the first stamina bar will turn red and the player will not be able to use any stamina abilities until a half bar of stamina is refilled
-
-
Cores :
-
Movement Cores :
-
Removed Movement Cores
-
Sprint :
- Increased Stamina Drain : 1.4/s -> 35/s
- Moved to base kit
-
-
Attack Cores :
-
Re-named to "Secondary Cores"
-
Disabled the Secondary Cores menu for the test
-
Basic Melee Attack :
- Increased damage : 6 -> 12
- Moved to base kit
-
Enemies :
-
Basic Moving Enemy :
- Standardized move timer : 1s to 3s -> 1.5s
- Decreased movement speed : 5.5 -> 5
- All enemies will now check for walls and cliffs regardless of their settings
- Increased distance of wall check : .2 -> .25
-
Blaster :
- Projectile Damage : 15 -> 10
- Projectile Velocity : 15 -> 17
- Time between attacks : 1.3s -> 1.2s
Data Stream :
- Updated the hitbox
Checkpoints :
- Upon activating the player will now be healed for 10 health
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with the player's animation, sometimes causing the melee attack to take some time to come out
- Fixed a bug with the how the player's projectile was spawned, sometimes causing the projectile to move at half speed or slower
- Fixed a bug that caused the player's sprite to bug out when falling and then jumping
- Fixed a bug where if the player died and restarted the level while holding shift, the sprint effect would still be active
- Fixed a bug where if the player would clip through the map, they would fall forever and soft lock
- Fixed a bug where enemy projectiles wouldn't spawn the death particles when they despawned via timer
- Fixed a bug where the grey auto-tile would be replaced by the green auto-tile upon loading
- Fixed a bug where the player couldn't select the settings menu in-game
- Fixed a bug where the player couldn't navigate any menus in-game
- Fixed an issue where the PixelRift Studios intro logo's audio would play multiple times at once
- Fixed an issue that caused the PixelRift Studios intro logo's audio play at a much higher volume than intended
- Fixed an issue where the player wouldn't be able to select the quit button using a controller
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn't adjust settings in the General and Sound settings menus
