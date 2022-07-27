 Skip to content

Dead Man´s Diary update for 27 July 2022

Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.4

Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.4 is now available!
It contains some improvements for gameplay, AI and controls.

For the full detailed list of changes, please see the changelog below.

Changelog 1.4.52753

  • When collecting objects the tooltip now immediately indicates if the inventory is full or whether the geiger counter needs to be used
  • With the setting "Sprint Switch" enabled the player now stops sprinting when stopping
  • Usability of ladders has been improved
  • Fixed a bug where NPC's could make sounds after death
  • Fixed some situations in which the AI was not activated for some NPC's
  • Some graphics issues were resolved

