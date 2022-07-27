Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.4

Update 1.4 is now available!
It contains some improvements for gameplay, AI and controls.
For the full detailed list of changes, please see the changelog below.
Changelog 1.4.52753
- When collecting objects the tooltip now immediately indicates if the inventory is full or whether the geiger counter needs to be used
- With the setting "Sprint Switch" enabled the player now stops sprinting when stopping
- Usability of ladders has been improved
- Fixed a bug where NPC's could make sounds after death
- Fixed some situations in which the AI was not activated for some NPC's
- Some graphics issues were resolved
Changed files in this update