v0.5.34
-Block action is now available to the player. It will block some damage from in front of the player but no damage from behind. In a coming update I will add in some blocking related equipment too.
-Update to attack queue system so that it only stores 1 more attack instead of all backlogged attack requests
-Improved NPC punch range
-Tuned foot sfx volumes
-Changed gamepad default button mapping so that Ammo Switch left/right are now d-pad left/right
-Changed gamepad default button mapping for Sprint from left trigger to left bumper
-Setup block on right mouse button and gamepad left trigger
-Increased how much damage trees take from explosive damage
-Fixed UI label/localization setup errors in Settings menu Remapping tab
-Increased golem health from 30 to 40
-Increased golem "slap" attack damage from 30 to 60
-Updated Titan roar sound
-Setup Heart Beat audio to play when health is below 10%
-Setup descriptions for equipment slots to display when selected but no item is equiped yet
-Setup Shield equipment slot in character screen
-Setup Crab Shield item
-Setup Steel Shield item
-Setup Shield stat in Stats screen
-Localization update to Player Stats menu
Breakwaters update for 27 July 2022
New Block feature and Shields! Improved Golem combat logic and feedback.
v0.5.34
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update