New Block feature and Shields! Improved Golem combat logic and feedback.

v0.5.34

-Block action is now available to the player. It will block some damage from in front of the player but no damage from behind. In a coming update I will add in some blocking related equipment too.

-Update to attack queue system so that it only stores 1 more attack instead of all backlogged attack requests

-Improved NPC punch range

-Tuned foot sfx volumes

-Changed gamepad default button mapping so that Ammo Switch left/right are now d-pad left/right

-Changed gamepad default button mapping for Sprint from left trigger to left bumper

-Setup block on right mouse button and gamepad left trigger

-Increased how much damage trees take from explosive damage

-Fixed UI label/localization setup errors in Settings menu Remapping tab

-Increased golem health from 30 to 40

-Increased golem "slap" attack damage from 30 to 60

-Updated Titan roar sound

-Setup Heart Beat audio to play when health is below 10%

-Setup descriptions for equipment slots to display when selected but no item is equiped yet

-Setup Shield equipment slot in character screen

-Setup Crab Shield item

-Setup Steel Shield item

-Setup Shield stat in Stats screen

-Localization update to Player Stats menu