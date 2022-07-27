 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 27 July 2022

New Block feature and Shields! Improved Golem combat logic and feedback.

Build 9196578

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.34
-Block action is now available to the player. It will block some damage from in front of the player but no damage from behind. In a coming update I will add in some blocking related equipment too.
-Update to attack queue system so that it only stores 1 more attack instead of all backlogged attack requests
-Improved NPC punch range
-Tuned foot sfx volumes
-Changed gamepad default button mapping so that Ammo Switch left/right are now d-pad left/right
-Changed gamepad default button mapping for Sprint from left trigger to left bumper
-Setup block on right mouse button and gamepad left trigger
-Increased how much damage trees take from explosive damage
-Fixed UI label/localization setup errors in Settings menu Remapping tab
-Increased golem health from 30 to 40
-Increased golem "slap" attack damage from 30 to 60
-Updated Titan roar sound
-Setup Heart Beat audio to play when health is below 10%
-Setup descriptions for equipment slots to display when selected but no item is equiped yet
-Setup Shield equipment slot in character screen
-Setup Crab Shield item
-Setup Steel Shield item
-Setup Shield stat in Stats screen
-Localization update to Player Stats menu

