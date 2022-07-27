 Skip to content

Land of the Mage Lords update for 27 July 2022

Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9196521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for all your feedback. This patch contains the following:

How To Play Changes

  • Made equipping skills more noticeable
  • Made tech tree more noticeable

Game Balancing

  • Added enemy Mephit to level 1
  • Added enemy Void to level 1
  • Added enemy Physical Protection Spell to level 1
  • Added enemy Fire Protection Spell to level 2
  • Reduced Snow Ball from 7 to 4 damage for level 2
  • Added enemy Warlock to level 8

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed gray learn button when trying to buy a skill without enough points
  • Fixed Archer image
  • Fixed Tornado sound
  • Fixed Map scene scale and text locations

Changed files in this update

