Thank you for all your feedback. This patch contains the following:
How To Play Changes
- Made equipping skills more noticeable
- Made tech tree more noticeable
Game Balancing
- Added enemy Mephit to level 1
- Added enemy Void to level 1
- Added enemy Physical Protection Spell to level 1
- Added enemy Fire Protection Spell to level 2
- Reduced Snow Ball from 7 to 4 damage for level 2
- Added enemy Warlock to level 8
Bug Fixes
- Fixed gray learn button when trying to buy a skill without enough points
- Fixed Archer image
- Fixed Tornado sound
- Fixed Map scene scale and text locations
Changed files in this update