Thank you for all your feedback. This patch contains the following:

How To Play Changes

Made equipping skills more noticeable

Made tech tree more noticeable

Game Balancing

Added enemy Mephit to level 1

Added enemy Void to level 1

Added enemy Physical Protection Spell to level 1

Added enemy Fire Protection Spell to level 2

Reduced Snow Ball from 7 to 4 damage for level 2

Added enemy Warlock to level 8

Bug Fixes