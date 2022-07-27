Bugfix 1.05

A pretty big bugfix update that should fix a lot of the main issues with the game. Thanks to beardordie for the fantastic community post, it really helped me pinpoint a lot of the bugs.

Many improvements were made to controller menu navigation

Slightly extended win screen length

New confirm popups for exiting the game and returning to the main menu

Hover over modifier icons on the pause menu to get a little tooltip with the name and description

Guns finally no longer fall through the ground

Katana no longer clips through the ground

Empty guns are now automatically dropped and empty pickups dissolve so you don't pick up a bunch of empty guns

Improvements to explosion and jumppad sounds

Improvements to player animations to fix desync and make them snappier

Some other stuff I've forgotten

Now I'm going to work on some more content (especially new ridiculous rounds) some bigger bugfixes to systems like wallrunning, and I'm looking into implementing online multiplayer. Thanks for supporting the game!