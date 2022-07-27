Bugfix 1.05

A pretty big bugfix update that should fix a lot of the main issues with the game. Thanks to beardordie for the fantastic community post, it really helped me pinpoint a lot of the bugs.
- Many improvements were made to controller menu navigation
- Slightly extended win screen length
- New confirm popups for exiting the game and returning to the main menu
- Hover over modifier icons on the pause menu to get a little tooltip with the name and description
- Guns finally no longer fall through the ground
- Katana no longer clips through the ground
- Empty guns are now automatically dropped and empty pickups dissolve so you don't pick up a bunch of empty guns
- Improvements to explosion and jumppad sounds
- Improvements to player animations to fix desync and make them snappier
- Some other stuff I've forgotten
Now I'm going to work on some more content (especially new ridiculous rounds) some bigger bugfixes to systems like wallrunning, and I'm looking into implementing online multiplayer. Thanks for supporting the game!
Changed files in this update