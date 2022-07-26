Era Of Newborns Awakening Big Update

Hello Newborns we know you missed Era Of Newborns and we are now proud to anounce new Big Update of Era Of Newborns Name is Awakening As you know EON had Optimization and some bugs we Totally fixed the Optimization and Lots of things Rework and we stablized the game We have explained them all for you below.

NOTICE: For New Features and clear gameplay you must create new save game !! but if you prefer you can play your old save games too.

Game Optimization now fully fresh

Crashing Save Game Fixed

Movement Bug fixed which you block yo move on tigt place

Camera bug fixed which camera zooming when looting house

Stamina bar animation now more stable

and lots of bugs which you report us

Lootbag exploiding fixed (sometimes when you loot too much on your death your lootbag exploiding and dissappering.

Map is now locating your correct location and icon also now visible

and lots of bugs which you reported us for fixing

[img]https://i.postimg.cc/GpzXYzLw/jejf64x.png/img]

New Animal: Fox,

New Animal: Albino Crocodile

-New Animal: Ostridge

-New Bos Shubin is added to Shubin and Seth Dungeon

New 2 Weapon Boss Loot Weapon added which you can obtain from dungeon bosses has health generation effect and more.

Travel System: Now you can travel all Selected areas from Sterilazor Machines some areas need Ticket to teleport

Dungeon System now you can do dungeons for resources and

items with Dungeon Ticket

FPS Counter added to see your fps and Performance

New Run,Sprint,Over Encumber and some extra animation Added

3 New Place Added

Chest,AI and All Loot System Changed (Now every loot has own luck and every chest has own max slot number to spawn)

New AI Spawn System (Now all AI spawnin when youre a near and when you away they are hiding with sleeping function.

Weight Bar added to hud (Now you can check your weight to not get over encumber)

New some Craftable Clothes and items (you must discover)

Treasure System (Now somewheres has hidden Treasure chest you must craft shovel and have to dig treasure are to get rich or getting LEGENDARY items every patch will treasure location will change , dont worry you can find it if youre really adventurer

And Much More

Cloths balanced now give you stable armor and stats

Ai damages and armors balanced

Trade center items balanced now market is more stable for gameplay

Loot lucks balanced (Now good feeling when looting to geting items)

Fall Damage is balanced which you are falling ground with heigh example; from 100m you will get more damage 50m you will get less damage.

and We know the problems we had on Era Of Newborns First Launch and we apologize for that but we are working had to serving you best gameplay experince if you playing game please comment our steam page to support our game See you at New Update Newborns…. And dont forget anytime you can contact us at info@dodigamestudios.com or

Discord https://discord.gg/PEaWTqvzVr