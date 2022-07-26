 Skip to content

SENSEs: Midnight update for 26 July 2022

Full patch 1.02!

We've addressed most of the core bugs and issues with this patch, here is a list of the changes;

  • Fully fixed the security panel puzzle and card swipe interaction.

  • addressed an issue where dropped items could clip outside of certain areas and through certain objects.

  • Fixed the bug where the notes panel's scroll position was not resetting properly between selections.

-fixed a bug requiring a second button press to start the fence padlock puzzle, which confused some players about requirements. The puzzle now starts immediately after dialogue.

  • Fixed a bug with a certain ghost appearing in the camera mode, when he shouldn't have.

Here's a list of additional adjustments we've made to improve the over-all experience.

  • Added an icon for the proper location to 'USE' the umbrella to end it's quest chain.

  • Adjusted the walking and running speed of Kaho, making her slightly faster.

  • Increased Okiku's chase speed to match Kaho's new run, also made her slightly faster in comparison as well to add more difficulty and tension.

  • Increased the speed of all jibakurei, decreased their Range of vision. increased respawn timer to 60 seconds

  • Made the NG+ exclusive jibakurei red in color, increased their speed 25 - 50% above the standard jibakurei to add difficulty and tension. increased respawn timer to 30 seconds

  • Decreased the range of vision on all Hitodama, decreased their effective range of attack, increased their respawn timer to varying times depending on location.

