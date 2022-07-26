Full patch 1.02!

We've addressed most of the core bugs and issues with this patch, here is a list of the changes;
Fully fixed the security panel puzzle and card swipe interaction.
addressed an issue where dropped items could clip outside of certain areas and through certain objects.
Fixed the bug where the notes panel's scroll position was not resetting properly between selections.
-fixed a bug requiring a second button press to start the fence padlock puzzle, which confused some players about requirements. The puzzle now starts immediately after dialogue.
- Fixed a bug with a certain ghost appearing in the camera mode, when he shouldn't have.
Here's a list of additional adjustments we've made to improve the over-all experience.
Added an icon for the proper location to 'USE' the umbrella to end it's quest chain.
Adjusted the walking and running speed of Kaho, making her slightly faster.
Increased Okiku's chase speed to match Kaho's new run, also made her slightly faster in comparison as well to add more difficulty and tension.
Increased the speed of all jibakurei, decreased their Range of vision. increased respawn timer to 60 seconds
Made the NG+ exclusive jibakurei red in color, increased their speed 25 - 50% above the standard jibakurei to add difficulty and tension. increased respawn timer to 30 seconds
Decreased the range of vision on all Hitodama, decreased their effective range of attack, increased their respawn timer to varying times depending on location.
