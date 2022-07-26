Full patch 1.02!

Share · View all patches · Build 9196238 · Last edited 27 July 2022 – 00:09:19 UTC by Wendy

We've addressed most of the core bugs and issues with this patch, here is a list of the changes;

Fully fixed the security panel puzzle and card swipe interaction.

addressed an issue where dropped items could clip outside of certain areas and through certain objects.

Fixed the bug where the notes panel's scroll position was not resetting properly between selections.

-fixed a bug requiring a second button press to start the fence padlock puzzle, which confused some players about requirements. The puzzle now starts immediately after dialogue.

Fixed a bug with a certain ghost appearing in the camera mode, when he shouldn't have.

Here's a list of additional adjustments we've made to improve the over-all experience.