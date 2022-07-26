 Skip to content

SCP: Breakout update for 26 July 2022

SCP Balancing

Last edited by Wendy

Some quick fixes for SCP-106, still gearing up for the Re-Release of SCP: Breakout!

Keep checking back and let me know what you think of the new updates!

