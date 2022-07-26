 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Secrets of the Temple update for 26 July 2022

Patch 9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9195913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where you could have multiple timers going at once.

Fixed a bug where you could pick up the same ancient coins over and over again

Changed files in this update

Depot 1916421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link