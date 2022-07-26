Fixed a bug where you could have multiple timers going at once.
Fixed a bug where you could pick up the same ancient coins over and over again
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a bug where you could have multiple timers going at once.
Fixed a bug where you could pick up the same ancient coins over and over again
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update