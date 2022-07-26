 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CosmoDreamer update for 26 July 2022

Cosmo Dreamer Ver. 2.03 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9195864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cosmo Dreamer has been updated to Ver. 2.03.
The following modifications were made.

・Changed the format of BGM files. We expect to improve the problem that loop playback does not work properly in some environments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1424631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link