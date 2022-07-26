Cosmo Dreamer Ver. 2.03 update

Cosmo Dreamer has been updated to Ver. 2.03.
The following modifications were made.
・Changed the format of BGM files. We expect to improve the problem that loop playback does not work properly in some environments.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Cosmo Dreamer has been updated to Ver. 2.03.
The following modifications were made.
・Changed the format of BGM files. We expect to improve the problem that loop playback does not work properly in some environments.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update