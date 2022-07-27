Patch v1.5.003

Hey guys :) We've updated vridniX with some bug fixes!
Changelog:
-Removed an invisible wall that vridniX could lick without cheat in the "catch the interns" level
-Fixed the grampa who could move before the cutscene start in the first flashback level
-Fix of the dark screen after death in the shortcut
-Fix of the plants who stayed after having finished a Trogoglux level
-Fix a music bug which cause musics to stack over each other if player restarted credits
-Potential fix for blockers when skipping dialogs super fast
Hopefully, it won't break anything ;D
See ya!
Changed files in this update