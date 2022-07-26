 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MultiVersus update for 26 July 2022

Open Beta is live now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9195362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.

The Open Beta starts today, 7/26 at 9am PT.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1818750/MultiVersus/

We are also happy to announce the launch of twitter.com/MVSGaming. This is the official Twitter for all things competitive MultiVersus!

Changed depots in internaldev branch

View more data in app history for build 9195362
Depot 1818751
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link