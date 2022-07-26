Open Beta is live now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.

The Open Beta starts today, 7/26 at 9am PT.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1818750/MultiVersus/

We are also happy to announce the launch of twitter.com/MVSGaming. This is the official Twitter for all things competitive MultiVersus!